Say goodbye to dated vertical blinds with this elegant update from Nate Berkus

Interior designer Nate Berkus says it’s time for American homeowners to retire decades‑old vertical blinds and embrace ceiling‑height drapery panels that instantly elevate sliding glass doors and brighten living spaces.

For households still hanging onto those fabric vanes, the message is simple: drapes deliver more style, better light control, and a warmer feel—without major construction or cost headaches.

Why Nate Berkus says vertical blinds no longer flatter sliding glass doors

Vertical blinds peaked in the late ’80s, when minimalist lines matched the era’s boxy furniture. Today they often read as dated, especially beside open‑concept layouts and taller ceilings. Berkus told The Washington Post that mounting a drapery rod “as high as possible” draws the eye upward and makes a room feel larger. Who doesn’t want that extra visual square footage?

He also notes that pairing two panels on either side of the door—or stacking both on one wall when space is tight—creates a layered look that verticals simply can’t match. “You notice the contrast,” he said on Instagram, pointing to ivory linen curtains against dark paneling.

Tips for installing ceiling‑height drapery panels that add warmth and dimension

Wondering how to pull the look together without a designer on speed dial? Start with these practical pointers:

Measure from the floor to just below the crown molding, then buy rods that extend at least six inches past the door frame.

Pick inverted pleats or ripple folds; their tailored waves echo modern lines while keeping fabric full.

Choose light linen in ivory, off‑white, bone, or chalk to bounce daylight deeper into the room.

Use slim metal rods and clip rings so hardware disappears and the fabric becomes the star.

Still torn between blinds and drapes? Here’s a quick side‑by‑side comparison:

Feature Vertical blinds Drapery panels Ease of cleaning Slats collect dust quickly Many fabrics machine‑washable Visual impact Rigid lines shorten wall height Soft sweep elongates walls Light control Rotate slats for basic shade Layer sheers for nuanced glow Energy efficiency Minimal insulation Fabric adds thermal barrier

As the table shows, drapery wins on every metric that matters—style, flexibility, even energy savings. Sound good?

Bottom line: swapping vertical blinds for full‑length curtains is a weekend project with outsized payoff. Measure twice, mount high, and let those panels skim the floor (about a quarter‑inch above for a crisp finish). Your sliding