Bring the legendary cowboy-inspired fast food chain back to town after years of absence

The cowboy‑themed chain that once dotted the nation is riding back into town, promising roast beef, burgers, and nostalgia in equal measure.

Roy Rogers, the fast‑food brand named for Hollywood’s “king of the cowboys,” is staging a comeback that could delight anyone who still dreams of the chain’s legendary fixin’s bar. After shrinking from 640 restaurants at its 1990 peak to just a few dozen by the 2010s, the company is opening renovated stores across the Mid‑Atlantic and re‑entering big markets like Philadelphia.

Roy Rogers returns with robust expansion after decades of quiet decline

The turnaround began in 2002, when brothers Jim and Pete Plamondon bought the struggling chain from Hardee’s. They spent the next decade closing underperforming units, upgrading kitchens, and courting die‑hard fans. “Why give up on a brand people still love?” they often asked. Their patience paid off: new locations in Maryland, Virginia, and, most recently, Cherry Hill, NJ (spring 2025) have drawn lines out the door.

Curious what sparked the revival? In short, strategic reinvestment and a menu that feels fresh again amid today’s chicken‑sandwich wars. The mix of roast beef, hand‑breaded chicken, and burgers—plus that help‑yourself toppings bar—sets Roy Rogers apart from one‑item rivals.

Year Milestone 1968 First Roy Rogers opens in Falls Church, VA 1990 Chain hits 640 units, then sold to Hardee’s 2002 Plamondon brothers acquire brand and rights 2015 New expansion phase launches in Mid‑Atlantic 2025 High‑profile comeback in Cherry Hill, NJ

The table above shows how a once‑dominant name nearly vanished—and how patient ownership is charting a new course.

What longtime fans can expect from the revived menu and restaurants

Before you rush out, here’s what’s new (and what’s gloriously unchanged):

Modernized interiors with digital ordering screens, but still plenty of Western flair.

Expanded breakfast, including made‑to‑order biscuit sandwiches.

Signature fixin’s bar remains, featuring lettuce, pico, banana peppers, and more.

Limited‑time “throwback” items—think holster‑fries combos straight from the ’80s.

Regional growth plan focused on travel plazas and suburban strips along I‑95.

Pretty tempting, right? Yet the company insists growth will stay measured to preserve quality. If Roy Rogers keeps balancing nostalgia with smart updates, a new generation might soon discover why their parents loved grabbing a Gold Rush Chicken sandwich on long road trips. For travelers craving variety under one roof—and for brand loyalists who never stopped asking “When are you coming back?”—the answer appears to be: right now.