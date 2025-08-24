A surprising deposit of ancient ingots has been discovered after more than two millennia submerged

Underwater archaeologists near the Sava River recover dozens of Iron Age bars that could explain shifts in local populations.

A team from the Museum of the Franciscan Monastery of Tolisa has recovered a set of bipyramidal metal ingots from the Sava River in Bosnia, submerged for more than two millennia. Experts call it the country’s largest of its kind and say it may clarify what happened to nearby communities at the dawn of our era.

The bars—bipyramidal ingots suited for transport and remelting—were standard trade units that smiths could turn into tools or weapons. Their shapes and fine details point to the transition from the La Tène period (around 450 BC) to the Roman world, with forging dates in the 1st or 2nd century BC. What makes this cache stand out? Its size, rarity, and remarkable condition after centuries under water:

Item Details Location Near the Sava River, Bosnia (Tolisa Museum team) Period Iron Age, transition from La Tène to Roman Estimated date 1st–2nd century BC Objects Dozens of bipyramidal iron ingots Significance Largest of its kind in Bosnia; unique set in Europe

Unlike Italy, France, or Spain—where ruins often break the surface—Bosnia rarely yields such troves. The team mounted a dive when river levels fell enough for safe work.

It began with Pedro Matkić, a history enthusiast from Posavina, who spotted something odd in the Sava’s murky water. After he shared photos with Hrvoje Vulić, director of the Municipal Museum of Vinkovci, underwater archaeologists organized the recovery. Talk about teamwork.

According to the museum, the fieldwork followed a careful sequence:

Surface documented and fixed reference points established.

Terrain photographed for photogrammetry to create a 3D model and site map.

Objects numbered, raised, and stored in plastic containers with distilled water for conservation and treatment.

What this unprecedented European discovery could reveal about ancient trade routes

Next comes chemical analysis to pinpoint the mine of origin and test trade links connecting Bosnian Posavina with central Europe before Christ. The number of ingots surpasses counts from many countries—only one in Croatia and two or three in Slovenia, while larger lots appear in France, Germany, Hungary, and Romania—hinting this riverbed trove may be singular. Could the Balkans have anchored wider exchanges with Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa?

What should readers watch for next? Lab results and potential collaboration with experts from Germany, France, and Austria. Findings could refine pre-Roman supply maps and the story of local populations. For now, the artifacts remain in conservation.