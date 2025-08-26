The FDA has recalled more than 12,000 cookies from the shelves of this famous supermarket: there is a risk of suffocation from consuming small pieces of wood

If you picked up Favorite Day Bakery frosted sugar cookies from Target recently, stop and check the label first. More than 12,000 packs are being recalled because they may contain small pieces of wood—a clear choking hazard.

The FDA classifies this as a Class II recall, meaning the cookies could cause temporary or reversible health issues. The product was made by Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. and sold in 15-count packs across 20 states and Washington, D.C.

How to check if your Target cookies are safe and recalled right now

Worried yours is on the list? Grab the box and match these details. Even if the cookies look fine, don’t taste-test—play it safe. Below, the product details:

Field Information Product Favorite Day Bakery frosted sugar cookies Pack size 15-count UPC 85239-41250 Lot 25195 Manufacturer Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.

States affected by the Target cookie recall and where to look first

Distribution reached the following locations. Check your pantry if you live here—or if you traveled and brought a box home.

States (and D.C.) New York New Jersey Connecticut Delaware Illinois Indiana Kentucky Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Missouri North Carolina New Hampshire Ohio Pennsylvania Rhode Island Tennessee Virginia Vermont Washington, D.C.

What a Class II FDA recall means and why it matters now

A Class II recall signals a product that could cause short-term, usually reversible health problems. In this case, the concern is wood fragments that might not be visible but can still cut the mouth or throat, irritate the digestive tract, or obstruct the airway. Have kids or older adults at home? The risk can escalate quickly for them, which is why the guidance is to remove the product entirely.

Target has pulled the affected cookies from shelves, but unopened boxes may remain in kitchens:

Return the cookies to Target for a full refund; no proof of purchase is required.

Or discard them at home to prevent accidental consumption.

Do not eat the cookies—even if they look normal.

Bottom line: check the UPC and lot number, verify your state, and take action today. Why risk it when a quick label check can keep your household safe?