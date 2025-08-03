This new quick-setup tent by Gazelle could change the way Americans camp year-round

The latest hub‑frame shelter promises a 90‑second setup and true four‑season comfort, giving road‑trippers a lighter, cheaper way to camp year‑round.

Are you tired of hauling a bulky trailer just to sleep close to nature? Gazelle’s new T4 Overland EXP might be the answer. The all‑terrain tent collapses small enough to slide across most trunks yet pops into a roomy cabin that withstands wind, snow, and summer heat. Below, quick facts at a glance:

Hub frame pulls into place in about a minute and a half

Vent ports accept portable heaters or air‑conditioning hoses

“Foundation Feet” level and anchor the corners on uneven ground

Zippered passthrough keeps power cords tidy and dry

Introductory price sits at $600, below regular MSRP

Integrated hub frame delivers 90‑second setup for four‑person camping comfort

Twisting pole sleeves are gone. Instead, each wall and the roof carry an X‑shaped linkage that locks at a central hub; tug the exterior loops and the 210‑denier shell stands on its own. Stake the corners, and you’ve earned 94 × 94 inches of sleeping space plus 78‑inch headroom—tall enough to pull on a jacket without crawling. Not bad, right?

Previous T4 tents stretched more than five feet when folded, forcing pickup owners to leave the tailgate down or angle gear diagonally. The EXP’s 57‑inch length solves that headache, even if width and height grow slightly to 9.5 inches square. That compact bundle now rides neatly beside coolers, bikes, or a kayak, letting weekenders skip the cargo rack.

Key spec Detail Packed size 57 × 9.5 × 9.5 in (145 × 24 × 24 cm) Floor area 94 × 94 in (239 × 239 cm) Center height 78 in (198 cm) Setup time ≈ 90 seconds Launch price $600 (regular $800)

Added climate ports and sturdy feet turn a simple tent into a year‑round base camp

Two closable vents welcome heater or A/C ducts, while extra interior panels seal the mesh roof in winter. Meanwhile, “Foundation Feet” replace grommets, spreading loads so gusty desert winds or soggy forest floors can’t buckle a corner. Consequently, the same tent that cools July hikers keeps November hunters warm without changing gear.

So, could the T4 Overland EXP really replace a small RV? For travelers who value simplicity, the numbers add up: one‑person setup, car‑friendly package, and four‑season protection—all at a fraction of trailer weight and price.

Gazelle’s newest shelter invites campers back to ground level without sacrificing comfort. Grab the discounted model while it lasts, pack it alongside your cooler, and hit the road; the only thing left to decide is which campsite deserves a 90‑second cabin.