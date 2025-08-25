Goodbye to a second restaurant: Aaron Franklin explains why Franklin Barbecue will never expand

The pitmaster behind Austin’s famed smokehouse just explained—plainly—why expansion isn’t happening anytime soon. If you were holding out hope for a second outpost, this may settle it.

On the Aug. 12 episode of Not A Damn Chance! podcast, Franklin Barbecue co-founder Aaron Franklin said opening a second restaurant is off the table. “Oh we could. It sure would be a bummer though… it would kill the magic,” he said, noting a new site would make the original “not nearly as good.” So why not add a second pit?

Why Franklin Barbecue says expansion would dilute quality and hurt sourcing across the operation

Franklin argued that copying the experience would inevitably lower standards and strain the supply he insists on. He told hosts Neen Williams and Michelin-star chef Phillip Frankland Lee that “there aren’t enough animals” for the exact beef he uses, and scaling would take “three years to raise the cows.” Key takeaways from Franklin’s remarks:

Quality would slip if the brand scaled, hurting the original restaurant’s consistency and appeal.

Sourcing is a bottleneck: the specific free-range beef he buys isn’t widely available, and raising more takes time.

Training a second team—and the added environmental footprint—would compound the risk and cost.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what he emphasized during the podcast:

Factor Franklin’s view from the podcast Quality A second spot “would never be as good” and “kill the magic.” Sourcing Limited supply; the beef he uses isn’t readily available to others. Timeline Raising cattle to his specs could take roughly three years. Operations Significant training needs and broader environmental concerns.

Still hoping for a second spot? Franklin’s rationale suggests the brand’s charm depends on staying singular.

Podcast remarks outline supply limits, training demands, and environmental concerns for any second Franklin Barbecue location

The conversation traced Franklin’s arc—from trailer days to brick-and-mortar success, TV appearances, books, and a James Beard Foundation honor—before circling back to why expansion isn’t “in the cards.” Even with overwhelming demand, he says the cost of doing it right, from cattle to crew, outweighs the upside.

Franklin isn’t anti-growth altogether. He also runs Austin’s Uptown Sports Club and co-owns Loro, an Asian smokehouse concept with chef Tyson Cole, which now has two locations each in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. But when it comes to duplicating Franklin Barbecue itself, he says the standards, supply, and training needs make that leap unrealistic—for now, if ever.

Fans will likely keep making the pilgrimage to Austin for the original experience. If you’re planning a visit, expect a line, a payoff, and—according to Franklin—the “magic” that comes from keeping it one-of-a-kind.