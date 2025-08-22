It’s confirmed: the beloved chain of steakhouses, burgers, and unlimited popcorn is returning after 20 years

Fans of the classic chain are getting a fresh dose of nostalgia as The Ground Round makes its return to Massachusetts—minus the peanut-covered floors.

After a long absence, the comeback arrives “this year,” reviving memories of complimentary popcorn, plastic baseball-cap sundaes, and a cozy log-cabin vibe. Launched in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, in 1969, the brand once topped 200 locations before filing for bankruptcy in 2004 and shrinking to just four restaurants. Now, owners Joseph and Nachi Shea have reopened the first Massachusetts location in decades, aiming to honor the past while updating the experience. Who’s most excited—kids or the grown-ups reliving Little League nights?

Why The Ground Round’s comeback taps nostalgia while updating the experience

Patrons remember the popcorn on every table and the carefree spirit that made group outings easy. “What I remember is going there with my teammates after your games,” Joseph Shea said, via Boston.com. “It was the place you went with your group of friends.” However, the reimagined concept balances memory with modern touches.

The company puts it plainly: “The re-imagined and reinvented Ground Round successfully honors it’s legacy while catering to a modern dining experience.” Here, you have the key timeline and milestones of The Ground Round from launch to bankruptcy and rebirth:

Year/period What happened 1969 Brand launches in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts At its height More than 200 locations nationwide 2004 Bankruptcy filed; first closure in that same year Following years Dwindled to just four restaurants This year First Massachusetts location in decades reopened by Joseph and Nachi Shea

Nostalgia runs deep—remember those little baseball-cap ice creams? Of the signature treat, Shea added: “All the kids want them, but the amount of adults that are ordering it is really cool to see.”

What diners can expect from the reimagined Ground Round experience in Massachusetts today

Expect familiar vibes with a brighter look and a family-first feel. Here’s a quick guide to what fans can look forward to now:

Nostalgic touches like the baseball-cap sundaes that spark instant memories.

The aroma of popcorn and a cabin-like ambiance, refreshed for today.

Cleaner floors—no more peanuts underfoot—without losing the easygoing spirit.

A spot built for teams, families, and friend groups to gather again.

On the other hand, don’t expect a museum. This is about a living revival that invites new traditions. Planning a meet-up or team dinner soon?