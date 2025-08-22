A woman lived, without knowing it, with a stone worth over a million dollars: she used it as a doorstop

A 3.5-kilogram stone that propped a door in Colti for decades is valued around €1 million ($1.1 million) and now listed as a national treasure.

They say one person’s trash can be another’s treasure. An elderly woman found a 3.5-kilogram (7.7-pound) amber nugget in a stream bed in southeast Romania and took it home as a doorstop. Today it’s recognized as one of the largest rumanite pieces ever discovered. Who would guess a doorstop could hide a national treasure?

How a humble doorstop in Romania became a million-dollar amber find

The woman lived in Colti, a village known for amber near the River Buzău. Even jewel thieves once missed it. After her death in 1991, a relative suspected the “rock” was special and sold it to the Romanian state. Experts at the Museum of History in Krakow appraised it and dated it to roughly 38–70 million years old. Key facts at a glance:

Key fact Detail Weight 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) Type Rumanite amber Origin and use Found in a stream bed; used as a doorstop in Colti Estimated value ~€1 million (about $1.1 million) Age 38–70 million years (expert appraisal in Krakow) Status National treasure of Romania Current location Provincial Museum of Buzau since 2022

El País quotes museum director Daniel Costache calling the discovery significant for science and museums. What rumanite amber is, where it forms, and why collectors care? Amber is ancient tree resin that hardened over millions of years into a warm-toned gemstone.

In Romania, deposits cluster around Colti in sandstone along the Buzău River, with mining since the 1920s. Rumanite is prized for deep, reddish hues—one reason this doorstop-turned-gem drew so much attention. Could that “rock” on your shelf be more than it looks? Why this story matters:

Extraordinary objects can hide in plain sight for years.

Romania’s rumanite deposits and local heritage get long-overdue notice.

It echoes a Michigan case where a doorstop proved to be a $100,000 meteorite.

In short, value can sit right under our noses.

Valued at roughly €1 million—about $1.1 million—the nugget is officially a national treasure and has been housed at the Provincial Museum of Buzau since 2022. The path from stream bed to gallery, traced after the owner’s 1991 passing, underscores careful stewardship and public access.

What would you do with a million-dollar doorstop? If you stumble on an unusual “stone,” document the find and consult local authorities or a museum before tossing it aside. Consequently, genuine discoveries end up protected, studied, and shared with the public—just like this remarkable rumanite.