Goodbye to this streaming app: Disney+ will fully integrate it in 2026 and promises a single app with more content

Disney brings Hulu inside Disney+: a single experience, more options, and key changes ahead. Disney confirmed it will fully integrate Hulu into Disney+, creating a single app experience designed to improve usability and reduce churn, according to CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston. The company will keep stand-alone Hulu and Disney+ plans available, giving customers flexibility.

The integration aims to put both services on one tech platform, unlocking cost efficiencies and new ad-bundling opportunities. As the executives put it, the goal is more choice, convenience, and higher engagement in one place.

A unified Disney+ and Hulu app is planned for 2026, while individual subscriptions remain purchasable. That means existing viewers won’t be forced into a bundle. Wondering if you must switch plans? Not necessarily—Disney says both single-service options continue.

Disney expects the single app to deliver an improved experience and open the door to greater ad revenue potential. On the tech side, “one platform” should yield operational savings the company can reinvest in content and features.

What stays the same (for now)

Stand-alone Hulu and Disney+ plans remain available.

The Disney+ app will keep rolling out feature improvements and a more personalized homepage.

and a more personalized homepage. Hulu + Live TV and Fubo remain separately sold and marketed pending a proposed joint venture.

Hulu will replace the Star brand on Disney+ internationally this fall

Outside the United States, Hulu becomes Disney’s global general entertainment brand. Starting fall 2025, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ in international markets. Not sure what happens to your Star favorites? They’ll live under the Hulu banner within Disney+ abroad.

Meanwhile, Disney will stop reporting individual streaming subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, aligning with an industry trend.

Here’s a quick snapshot of timing and what to watch:

Change or product Where it applies When Notes Hulu fully integrated into Disney+ app U.S. and international 2026 Single app; stand-alone plans still sold Hulu replaces Star tile on Disney+ International markets Fall 2025 Hulu becomes global general entertainment brand Hulu + Live TV combined with Fubo (JV) U.S. Proposed; brands stay separate Eventual integration into Disney+ expected in 2026 ESPN stand-alone streaming product U.S. Aug. 21 $29.99/month launch price

Already, Disney has been surfacing Hulu content inside Disney+ to encourage bundle adoption. Consequently, subscribers should expect a more seamless library—and fewer reasons to juggle multiple apps. Have you been waiting for one login and one homepage? That’s the promise.

Check your current plan, watch app updates through 2025, and expect a single Disney+/Hulu app in 2026 with continued stand-alone options and a separate ESPN product for sports fans.