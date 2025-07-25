Goodbye to Trump’s claim: Coca-Cola refuses to confirm the removal of corn syrup from US soft drinks

Donald Trump says future American Cokes will be sweetened with cane sugar, not corn syrup. Coca‑Cola’s brief response, however, stops short of confirming any recipe change.

The former president posted on Truth Social Wednesday that conversations with Coca‑Cola ended in an agreement to replace high‑fructose corn syrup with cane sugar in sodas sold across the United States. He called the move “just better.” Yet when asked, the Atlanta‑based beverage maker merely thanked him for his enthusiasm and promised “more details soon.”

Trump touts cane sugar switch as cornerstone of broader healthy eating push

For months Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have promoted the Make America Healthy Again initiative, pressuring food companies to trim artificial ingredients and added sugars. Bringing cane sugar back to Coke, they argue, would align U.S. bottles with versions already sold in Mexico and parts of Europe. Who wouldn’t want that familiar glass‑bottle taste at home?

Coca‑Cola’s statement avoided any direct pledge. It neither confirmed nor denied a formula overhaul, leaving open whether corn syrup will remain the dominant sweetener first adopted nationwide in 1984. That ambiguity fuels speculation among retailers planning summer orders and among loyal Diet Coke fans—remember the button on Trump’s desk?—wondering whether their favorite fridge staple is about to taste different.

Why cane versus corn syrup matters for taste, health claims and supply chain costs

Both sweeteners deliver roughly the same calories, but proponents say cane sugar produces a “cleaner” flavor and avoids consumer wariness over “high‑fructose.” Sourcing, though, tells another story: domestic sugar prices often run higher than corn syrup, and federal import quotas can tighten supplies. Here’s a quick side‑by‑side snapshot:

Sweetener Current role in U.S. Coke Flavor notes Calories (per tsp) Cane sugar Rare in limited editions Crisp, less cloying 16 HFCS Standard since mid‑1980s Slightly heavier mouthfeel 16

As the table shows, the caloric math is identical; the debate hinges more on perception, labeling and price than on nutrition.

What should regular Coke drinkers and retailers watch for in the weeks ahead

Expect Coca‑Cola to reveal any reformulation details through its customer portal and distributor memos before fall production schedules lock in. Until then, check ingredient labels—if “cane sugar” suddenly bumps “high‑fructose corn syrup” to second place, you’ll know the change is real. Meanwhile, health‑minded shoppers might ask: will other soda brands feel pressured to follow suit?

For now, Trump has planted a flag and Coca‑Cola has dodged, leaving consumers in a wait‑and‑see limbo. Still, the spotlight on sweeteners is unlikely to dim; in fact, it may shape the next round of grocery‑aisle choices.