Goodbye to Tesla’s Cybertruck on European roads: design risks cast doubt on Elon Musk’s ambitious goals

Tesla’s stainless‑steel pickup keeps making headlines, and not the kind investors like. Between fresh mechanical fixes and disappointing showroom numbers, the once‑hyped Cybertruck is struggling to deliver on CEO Elon Musk’s lofty promises.

In a nutshell, the vehicle has racked up eight federal recalls since its December 2023 launch, faces a de facto ban across Europe, and posted barely 7,000 U.S. registrations in the first quarter of 2025—miles short of Musk’s goal of 250,000 trucks this year.

How can a truck blessed with a perfect crash score keep returning to the shop? The recalls touch everything from software glitches to body‑panel adhesion. The latest action, announced in June, warns 46,000 owners that windshield side panels can detach while driving. Earlier campaigns addressed sticky accelerator pedals, faulty wipers, and mislabeled brake lights, underscoring concerns about Tesla’s quality control.

European regulators cite design hazards and keep Tesla’s angular pickup out of the market

Thinking of exporting? Not so fast. British and EU authorities refuse to certify the Cybertruck, citing the model’s sharp edges and brute mass as potential dangers to cyclists and pedestrians. Safety experts point to five sticking points:

Oversized weight that increases crash energy

Hard, uncrumpling stainless‑steel panels

Blade‑like body edges that could slice on impact

A continuous light bar that can dazzle oncoming traffic

High torque capable of sudden, uncontrollable acceleration

Until Tesla engineers soften those features, consumers from London to Berlin will keep waiting.

Slow first‑quarter registrations undermine Musk’s bold promise of 250,000 annual deliveries

S&P Global Mobility counted just over 7,000 Cybertrucks registered from January through March. Even if production doubles each quarter—a tall order—Tesla would still finish 2025 at roughly a third of Musk’s forecast. So, what’s holding buyers back? Brand fans cite long waitlists, while skeptics flag unfinished charging infrastructure and volatile pricing.

metric figure Total recalls since launch 8 Units affected by latest recall 46,000 U.S. registrations Q1 2025 7,042 Musk’s 2025 sales target 250,000

Consequently, the Cybertruck’s commercial debut now looks less like a moonshot and more like a reality check for Tesla’s rapid‑fire product roadmap.

Current drivers should schedule recall repairs promptly and monitor Tesla’s over‑the‑air updates. Prospective buyers may want to watch how regulators and resale values shake out before locking in deposits.