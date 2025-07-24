Farewell to Great Neck’s beloved burger joint: it officially closed its doors after four tasty years

Beloved smashburger‑and‑dumpling spot leaves a tasty legacy and a few misty eyes Great Neck’s culinary scene lost a standout on July 15, when Kai Burgers & Dumplings flipped its last patty. The cozy, pub‑style eatery earned rave reviews—landing on Newsday’s “best things we ate” list in 2023—yet owner Lei “Denny” Gao says the numbers, and life’s demands, finally caught up.

Why Kai Burgers & Dumplings carved a unique niche on Long Island? First things first: why did this little shop matter so much? Kai paired griddled, Korean‑inspired smashburgers with delicately pan‑fried dumplings, creating a fusion few had tasted before in Nassau County. Ever tried a shrimp dumpling that snaps at the first bite? Loyal patrons still rave about that crispy “lace” Gao perfected on the bottom of each pocket of shrimp or pork.

Beyond technique, Gao’s menu told a story. The “hometown classic” dumpling—ground pork seasoned the way his mother made it in Heilongjiang, China—sat happily beside a double‑stack cheeseburger. That playful mix earned Kai a spot on Long Island’s current list of standout burgers and kept Merchant Marine Academy cadets lining up after class.

Rising costs and personal goals finally pushed owner Lei Gao to close

Gao, now 50, juggled every role: morning market runs, 12‑hour shifts on the grill, and chef‑level dumpling prep. “It was really hard to survive,” he admitted, citing high food prices, taxes, and the long commute his Flushing‑based staff endured. Freedom, family time, and escalating expenses tipped the scale. Below is a snapshot of the pressures that prompted his decision:

Factor Gao’s explanation Food costs “High, and still climbing” Taxes & fees “Hard for a small operator” Staffing hurdles Team traveled from Queens daily Personal toll 12‑hour days left little family time

Running a restaurant is never easy, but Gao’s candid list shows just how thin margins can be. Nevertheless, he stresses, “I love this restaurant. I love my customers.”

What customers should know if they’re craving those famous pan‑fried dumplings now

So, what’s next for diners dreaming of that supple shrimp filling? For now, there’s no direct successor; Kai’s Great Neck space sits dark. However, Gao hasn’t ruled out teaching dumpling workshops or producing frozen batches locally—stay tuned. In the meantime, burger lovers might explore nearby joints, but be warned: those crackly pot stickers may prove hard to replace. What happens next for Great Neck’s burger fans? Only time—and perhaps Gao’s future ventures—will tell.