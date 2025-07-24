Massive 100-foot sea serpent emerges in Golden Gate Park’s famous Rainbow Falls Pond

100‑foot Burning Man sculpture begins installation in Rainbow Falls Pond, poised to become the park’s largest artwork.

A shimmering, 100‑foot‑long sea serpent named Naga is surfacing in Rainbow Falls Pond along JFK Promenade this week, bringing a dose of Burning Man magic to San Francisco. When crews finish bolting the last sections next week, the radiant beast will become the biggest public artwork in Golden Gate Park history.

How Naga’s glowing scales are turning rainbow falls pond into art

Forged by artists Cjay Roughgarden, Stephanie Shipman, and Jacquelyn Scott, Naga & The Captainess dazzles with more than 5,000 iridescent steel scales that light up from within—and yes, it occasionally blows bubbles.

The project is backed by nonprofit Illuminate and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, whose engineers have spent months plotting anchors and safe pathways. Wondering how 25 feet of serpentine neck stays upright? Engineers embedded a hidden spine beneath the pond’s surface.

Volunteers and city partners join forces to install the massive serpent

More than 250 volunteers, from welders to high‑school art students, have logged thousands of hours. Initial funding came from the Sijbrandij Foundation, with on‑site coordination by Building 180. Need another reason to stroll the promenade this weekend? Watching crews guide a 100‑foot tail through lily pads is a show in itself. A quick snapshot of key facts appears below.

Detail Number / Info Sculpture length 100 feet Maximum height 25 feet Volunteer builders 250+ Budget goal $400,000 Funds raised ~80 percent Expected completion Next week

Curious about the price tag? Illuminate says roughly $55,000 is still needed to finish a shipwreck‑themed deck and interactive treasure chests.

The final fundraising sprint seeks community help to complete the vision

Before the last acrylic scale snaps into place, organizers are asking park lovers to chip in whatever they can. Every dollar, they stress, helps keep the attraction free and ensures the all‑female creative team is fully paid. What visitors can expect once naga claims the pond as its home base? Once installation wraps, visitors can look forward to:

A sculptural shipwreck deck perfect for lounging and selfies

Treasure chests that spring to life at sunset

A watery street mural guiding families from JFK Promenade to the pond

Consequently, Golden Gate Park is poised to gain not just a sculpture but an immersive gathering spot that celebrates volunteer spirit and playful art.

Naga’s arrival signals a bold new chapter for public art in San Francisco—one built by many hands and powered by shared imagination. If you have a few dollars or a free afternoon, come lend a hand and watch the sea serpent take its final bow.