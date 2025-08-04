Costco introduces stricter safety measures around free samples, impacting young customers

Parents must now be present whenever children request a bite at the famous tasting carts, a move warehouse‑club leaders say puts safety before snacking fun.

Free samples are still flowing, but employees will refuse to hand them to minors unless an adult is right there to give the nod. Families planning their weekend treasure hunt should take note—ignoring the change could mean a disappointed kid and an empty plate.

Why Costco now requires parents to supervise children at sample tables

The merchandising team says the stricter stance follows growing concerns about food allergies and cross‑contamination. After several near‑miss incidents, managers concluded that verifying a guardian’s consent is the simplest way to avoid a medical scare on the sales floor. In practice, workers will politely ask youngsters to “grab Mom or Dad” before they dig in. Sounds reasonable, right?

Ever strolled the warehouse at noon and grazed your way to lunch? Sample coordinators confirm that late morning through early afternoon remains the sweet spot—trays are loaded and crowds haven’t depleted supplies yet. Show up at 9 a.m. and you’ll meet empty carts; arrive after 5 p.m. and you may leave hungry.

Time of day Likelihood of finding samples 9 – 11 a.m. Low (set‑up still under way) 11 a.m.–2 p.m. High (full rotation) 2 – 4 p.m. Moderate (popular items gone) After 4 p.m. Low (stations closing)

Keep this schedule handy the next time you map out a bulk‑buy run.

Tips for courteous sampling so every Costco member enjoys the freebies

Shoppers who treat the tasting lane like a buffet can earn side‑eye from fellow members. To stay friendly:

Take one sample at a time, then re‑queue if you want seconds.

Step aside before eating to keep the line moving.

Dispose of toothpicks and cups in the nearest bin.

Thank the staff—they’re tracking inventory and hygiene while you munch.

Follow these basics and the “sample economy” keeps everyone happy. Ultimately, the updated guideline does not limit how many tastes you can enjoy, only who gives the go‑ahead. Consequently, parents gain peace of mind, kids remain safe, and Costco avoids allergy‑related liabilities. Planning a weekend visit? Grab your membership card, rally the kids, and remember: an adult escort at the sample cart is now part of the deal.