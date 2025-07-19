Walmart orders nationwide recall of 850,000 Ozark Trail bottles after forceful lids leave two people blind

Stainless‑steel water bottles sold nationwide since 2017 can eject their lids with dangerous force, federal officials warn.

Walmart shoppers who grabbed an Ozark Trail 64‑ounce stainless steel bottle for hikes or long road trips might need to put it down—fast. A nationwide recall covers about 850,000 units after three people were struck in the face by lids that “forcefully ejected” when the bottles were opened. Two victims have already lost permanent vision in one eye, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The bottles, sold in stores and online for eight years, pose “serious impact and laceration hazards” when perishable drinks ferment and build pressure inside. Walmart and the CPSC urge customers to stop using the product immediately and seek a full refund.

Why the Ozark Trail bottle recall matters for everyday outdoor enthusiasts

Lugging a half‑gallon of ice‑cold water sounds perfect for summer adventures, right? Yet the same feature that keeps beverages chilled—the screw‑top insulated lid—can become a projectile if juice, milk, or soda ferments inside. That risk doesn’t just affect hardcore campers; anyone packing lunch for work or school could be caught off guard. So, who wants a flying lid in their kitchen? Still wondering if your bottle is part of the recall? Check these details before your next sip.

Feature Details to confirm Model number 83‑662 (on original packaging, not on the bottle) Capacity 64 ounces (half‑gallon) Exterior Silver stainless‑steel body Lid style Black one‑piece screw cap Logo Embossed Ozark Trail emblem on the side

If your bottle matches the description, it’s time to act.

Steps to claim a full refund and stay safe while hydrating

Need a quick game plan? Follow these simple steps:

Stop using the bottle immediately. Visit or call your local Walmart to confirm recall instructions. Bring the bottle (no receipt required) or start the process online for a full refund. Store beverages in approved containers until a replacement is secured.

Thinking about keeping the bottle “just in case”? Don’t risk it—per the CPSC, continuing to use the product may lead to serious eye injuries.

The recall highlights how everyday gear can turn hazardous without warning. Shoppers should verify their bottles, follow Walmart’s refund process, and share the alert with friends who might still be sipping from the half‑gallon container. Staying hydrated is smart; staying safe is smarter.