Goodbye to this famous Danone yogurt: it has been withdrawn from the market nationwide after fragments of plastic were found in it

Clear, sharp plastic up to an inch long turned a sweet snack into a safety threat; Danone is yanking every YoCrunch cup and multipack dated July through September.

Danone confirmed on July 11, 2025, that all YoCrunch yogurts—whether topped with M&M’s, Oreos, or granola—must come off shelves immediately. The voluntary recall follows consumer complaints about finding plastic shards in the toppers. While no injuries have been reported, the company warns that the fragments could cause choking or mouth cuts, especially in children.

Every flavor and package size of YoCrunch on the market is included

Wondering if your go‑to vanilla cup is safe? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Danone’s recall covers every flavor, size, and UPC now circulating in stores nationwide.

Flavors affected

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with M&M’s

YoCrunch Strawberry Yogurt with Granola

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Oreo Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Snickers Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Twix Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Cookie Dough

Before you raid the fridge, check the container’s “best by” date. Any YoCrunch cup marked July, August, or September 2025 belongs in the recall pile.

Package type Size Common store format Single cup 6 oz Individual grab‑and‑go Four‑pack 4 oz Family multipack Eight‑pack 6 oz Club‑store bundle Eighteen‑pack 6 oz Warehouse value pack

Danone says it is coordinating with grocers to clear coolers “as quickly as possible.” Until replacement product arrives, consumers are urged to skip YoCrunch altogether.

How to return recalled yogurt and get a swift full refund today

Not sure where to take the affected packs? Most retailers, including Wegmans and Kroger, will accept returns at the customer‑service desk—no receipt required. Customers can also call the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line at 1‑877‑344‑4886, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, for mailing labels or additional guidance.

After disposing of or returning the yogurt, wash any reusable lunch containers or refrigerator shelves that came into contact with the toppers. Consequently, you’ll minimize any risk of stray plastic lingering in your kitchen.

Every YoCrunch yogurt in circulation—from single 6‑ounce cups to bulk 18‑packs—is part of this nationwide recall. Check date codes, stop eating the product, and seek a refund right away. Staying alert now means a safer snack later.