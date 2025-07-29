These are the five ice cream shops selected as Portland’s most delicious destinations

The Oregonian’s Readers Choice Awards reveal a tight race, just three votes apart, for the city’s favorite frozen treats—and the winners span Portland, the suburbs and Newberg.

Portlanders are passionate about their scoops, and the latest Readers Choice poll proves it. Below is a quick‑glance table of the top five finishers before we dig into what makes each parlor special.

Rank Shop Neighborhood / City Daily hours Website 1 Cream Northwest Newberg 1 – 8 p.m. Sun‑Thu; 1 – 9 p.m. Fri‑Sat creamnorthwest.com 2 Luna’s Ice Cream Milwaukie 12 – 9 p.m. lunasicecream.com 3 Cloud City SE Woodstock 12 – 10 p.m. cloudcityicecream.com 4 Pinolo Gelato SE Division 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. pinologelato.com 5 Salt & Straw Multiple 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. saltandstraw.com

Who’s ready to grab a spoon?

Cream Northwest tops the list with house‑made waffle cones and pure ingredients

Tucked inside Chapters bookstore in Newberg, Cream Northwest scooped first place thanks to fresh‑pressed waffle cones and an ingredient list free of artificial colors or flavors. Fans rave about the ultra‑creamy texture; one regular even detours from out of state for the coffee ice cream. Planning a weekend wine‑country drive? This stop deserves a detour.

Luna’s Ice Cream wins hearts with inclusive vibes, pet treats, and bold flavors

Looking for an icy treat your dog can share? Luna’s has you covered with pup‑friendly scoops, homemade waffle cones, and small‑batch flavors stirred up by the husband‑and‑wife owners. Readers praised the warm welcome as much as the ice cream itself—community spirit clearly counts when taste buds vote.

Cloud City impresses readers with small‑batch scoops and crowd‑pleasing vegan choices

Cloud City, last year’s champion, still lands on the podium by churning short runs of inventive flavors, many dairy‑free. Patrons pointed to fair prices and upbeat staff as reasons they keep coming back. Craving something different tomorrow? Chances are a new flavor will be waiting.

Pinolo Gelato transports customers to Italy through daily‑made, silky‑smooth creations

Every morning, Pinolo whips up fresh gelato with Oregon produce and Italian know‑how—no wonder customers describe each bite as a mini vacation. From pistachio to seasonal fruit blends, textures stay velvety and bright. Molto bene indeed!

Salt & Straw keeps its fame alive by pushing Portland’s flavor boundaries each season

Possibly Portland’s best‑known brand rounds out the list at No. 5, proving legends don’t rest on past glory. Current hits—Strawberry Pretzel Salad and Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero—show why voters still call the menu “out of this world.” Seven outlets stretch from the Pearl District to Vancouver, so a scoop is rarely out of reach.

Whether you crave classic vanilla in a bookstore nook or a spicy goat‑cheese swirl downtown, these five shops showcase the region’s creativity and community spirit. Ready to taste your way through the ranking? Grab a friend, map your route, and cast your own vote—your taste buds will thank you.