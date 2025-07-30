Official: Virginia’s 2025 antlerless deer lottery hunt application period opens

Online entries close Sept. 5, giving residents and visiting hunters a fair shot at select public and private lands across the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has begun accepting applications for its 2025 antlerless deer hunt lotteries. Hunters who secure a permit will be able to harvest does in tightly managed areas, boosting conservation efforts and—let’s be honest—adding venison to the freezer.

What hunters need to know about permit areas and stamp types for 2025

Planning your trip? The WVDNR will issue a limited number of Class‑N (resident) and Class‑NN (non‑resident) stamps for these prime locations:

Camp Creek State Forest

Daniels Ridge Wildlife Management Area

Greenbrier State Forest

Public land in Randolph County

National Forest lands in Pocahontas and Nicholas Counties

Boone County

Greenbrier County (north portion)

Kanawha County (north and south portions)

Webster County

These permits focus pressure where it’s needed most. After all, who wants overcrowded forests? Step‑by‑step guide to filing an online lottery application before the deadline

Create or log in to your free WVHunt.com account. Enter your Division ID number (group applications welcome—each hunter needs their own ID). Select the antlerless lottery and your preferred hunt areas. Submit before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5. Check application status starting Sept. 15; letters go out in early October.

Thinking about bringing a newcomer along? Pair their application with yours so you hunt together if drawn.

Important season dates and tips to maximize your chances in each window: Below are the key milestones and hunting periods at a glance…

Deadline / Date Action or Season Window Aug. 31 State‑park lottery applications close ($15 fee) Sept. 3 Drawing for state‑park controlled hunts Sept. 5 Main lottery application deadline (midnight) Sept. 15 Online status checks open Early October Permit letters mailed Oct. 23 – 26 First antlerless season window Nov. 24 – Dec. 7 Second window Dec. 11 – 14 Third window Dec. 28 – 31 Final window

Ready to see your name on that permit list?

State park controlled hunts offer extra opportunities for small groups of hunters

Looking for a change of scenery? Separate lotteries cover Beech Fork, Bluestone, Cacapon Resort, North Bend, Pipestem Resort, and Twin Falls state parks. Each application may include up to two hunters, and winners must choose only one park if selected for multiple hunts.

Whether you’re a lifelong West Virginian or a first‑time visitor, the 2025 antlerless lottery is a chance to enjoy uncrowded woods, support balanced deer populations, and share campfire stories for years to come. Get your application in, mark the calendar, and keep your orange ready—good luck!