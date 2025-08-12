The well-known home decor chain extends its list of store closures to 30: here are the locations

The home‑goods chain says its brick‑and‑mortar footprint will shrink even further as Chapter 11 winds its way through court.

Customers hoping to snag a last‑minute bargain at At Home may need to move fast. The Coppell, Texas–based retailer confirmed it will shutter 30 stores by September 30, citing heavy debt and weak sales. The downsizing, outlined in bankruptcy filings on June 16, mirrors the retail retrenchment seen at Big Lots, Joann Fabrics and other big‑box names this year.

Rising debt, inflation and tariffs explain At Home’s Chapter 11 decision

Court documents blame “persistent inflation,” climbing interest rates and tariff‑related import costs for the cash crunch. In fact, executives warned that several surviving outlets are “operating at sub‑optimal levels,” making further cuts possible. Before you head out, here’s a quick snapshot of the numbers:

Key fact Figure Chapter 11 filing date June 16, 2025 Employees at filing 7,170 Total stores closing 30

This is the full list of 30 At Home stores closing nationwide by September 30, 2025: Wondering whether your neighborhood store made the cut? Here’s the state‑by‑state breakdown of the 24 locations first slated for closure:

Rego Park, NY

Bronx, NY

San Jose, CA

Tustin, CA

North Miami, FL

Costa Mesa, CA

Pasadena, CA

Chico, CA

Rochester, MN

Foothill Ranch, CA

Bellingham, WA

Sacramento, CA

Middletown Township, NJ

Long Beach, CA

Pittsburgh, PA

Yakima, WA

Shrewsbury, MA

Peoria, IL

Manassas, VA

Ledgewood, NJ

Dedham, MA

Billings, MT

Leesburg, VA

Crestwood, IL

Six recently added locations already running liquidation sales ahead of shutdown

The following six stores joined the closure roster on August 1 and are now discounting merchandise:

Council Bluffs, IA.

Lake in the Hills, IL.

Bloomington, IN.

Ypsilanti, MI.

Ocean Township, NJ.

West Bountiful, UT.

Two reprieved stores in New Jersey and Wisconsin will keep the lights on

Good news if you shop in Princeton, NJ, or Wauwatosa, WI—both locations have been removed from the closure list after a last‑minute review. Could more reprieves follow? The company hasn’t ruled it out.

If your favorite At Home appears above, expect doors to shut no later than September 30. Shoppers hunting for deep discounts should visit soon, while employees may want to track company updates for potential transfers or severance details.