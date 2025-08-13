The famous discount chain plans to open six new stores in the United States this August: here are the dates and locations

A half‑dozen fresh storefronts are on the horizon for bargain hunters who swear by a treasure hunt. The off‑price retailer confirms openings will roll out from August 10 to August 28, touching four states and the nation’s capital.

Shoppers in Virginia, Connecticut, Utah, North Dakota, and Washington, D.C., stand to gain first dibs on new markdowns. The move follows CEO Ernie Herrman’s pledge in May 2024 to add more than 1,300 locations worldwide under the TJX umbrella.

Full schedule of store launches and locations across five different areas

Below is a quick‑scan table with every street address and ribbon‑cutting date. Got one near you?

Opening date Street address & city State / District Aug. 10 9850 Brook Road, Glen Allen Virginia Aug. 21 215 East Main St., Clinton Connecticut Aug. 24 1233 North Lake Drive, Suite E, Saratoga Springs Utah Aug. 24 945 North Main St., Suite F, Tooele Utah Aug. 24 446 18th Street West, Dickinson North Dakota Aug. 28 5300‑B Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington District of Columbia

From runway‑adjacent fashion to Halloween décor (yes, it’s already creeping in), each grand opening promises the same mix customers chase online and in store. Expect racks of apparel for every age bracket, aisles of beauty buys—think perfume flacons and on‑trend palettes—plus luggage, pet toys, and the occasional designer surprise. Who isn’t curious about snagging a brand‑name throw pillow for less?

Why the off‑price giant keeps expanding while other chains contract nationwide

While headlines trumpet closures at legacy retailers, TJX keeps leaning into physical stores. Executives say the “treasure hunt” model drives foot traffic that e‑commerce alone can’t replicate. In fact, the company already operates 1,338 T.J. Maxx locations and sees room for many more. Consequently, August’s half‑dozen openings act as a microcosm of a broader growth strategy covering Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and HomeSense.

Need a reminder?

• Grand openings start Saturday, Aug. 10, and wrap Wednesday, Aug. 28.

• Three Utah stores debut the same day—mark your calendar if you live along the Wasatch Front.

• Each site will post local hiring events on the chain’s career portal.

Grab your reusable tote, scout the clearance endcaps, and maybe keep an eye on the luggage wall—those hard‑shell carry‑ons disappear fast.