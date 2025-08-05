The FDA announces the recall of more than 67,000 deodorants sold nationwide under this well-known brand name

More than 67,000 cases of popular roll‑on deodorant are coming off store shelves after federal regulators flagged manufacturing concerns that could affect consumer safety.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on July 10 that A.P. Deauville, LLC is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Power Stick roll‑on antiperspirants sold nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon.

First things first: who should pay attention? Anyone who keeps a Power Stick roll‑on in the bathroom or gym bag should read on, check the label, and act fast before the next workout.

Details of the Power Stick deodorant recall consumers need to know

According to the company, the recall targets three Power Stick varieties packed in 1.8‑ounce bottles. Regulators say the products were made outside “current good manufacturing practice” (cGMP) standards, a framework designed to guarantee quality and ingredient integrity. While the FDA has not assigned a formal risk level yet, the agency recommends that users stop applying the affected deodorants immediately.

Variant UPC NDC Cases affected for her Roll‑On Antiperspirant Deodorant – Powder Fresh 815195019313 42913‑038‑00 21,265 Invisible Protection Roll‑On Antiperspirant – Spring Fresh 815195018194 42913‑039‑00 22,482 Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll‑On Antiperspirant 815195018224 42913‑040‑00 23,467

Need an even quicker check? Flip the bottle and look for lot codes beginning with 0320, 0322, 0516, 0615, 0712, 0825, or 0828 on Powder Fresh; 0317, 0412, 0620, 0710, 0713, or 1116 on Spring Fresh; and 1012, 0329, 0328, 0411, 0622, 0706, or 1110 on the Original variant.

How to identify if your roll‑on deodorant is among the recalled lots

Still unsure whether your product is safe? Compare the eight‑digit lot code stamped at the bottle’s base with the list above or visit the recall page on the FDA’s website. Shoppers who bought multipacks online should examine every unit, because mixed lots can slip into a single shipment. What steps to protect your health and seek a refund after the recall? Stop using any affected deodorant right away—yes, even if it “still smells fine.” Regulators advise the following course of action:

Discontinue use immediately to avoid potential skin irritation.

Dispose of the product in household trash or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consult a healthcare provider if you notice redness, rash, or other reactions.

Report any adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch program by phone or online.

Aquick label check today can prevent a bigger headache tomorrow. Got friends who use Power Stick? Give them a heads‑up—sharing the news is the easiest way to keep everyone fresh and safe.