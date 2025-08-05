FDA warns consumers to toss these ice cream bars immediately over health risks: the company recalls more than 100,000 units in 23 states

More than 100,000 novelty bars produced by Florida‑based Rich Ice Cream Co. are now under a Class II recall, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed on July 17, 2025. Anyone who bought the affected treats since late June should review the details below—before the next snack run.

First off, why the fuss? The company discovered Listeria monocytogenes contamination during routine testing and alerted regulators on June 27. Although a Class II recall means serious illness is unlikely, vulnerable groups—including young children, pregnant people, and older adults—face higher risks, so prompt action matters.

How to identify the recalled Rich Ice Cream bars and their lot numbers

Not sure which labels to scan? Flip the box and check the six‑digit code. Anything from 24351 through 25156 goes back to the store—or straight to the trash. The lot code usually sits near the “best by” date in plain black ink. Below, the full list of ice cream flavors and varieties included in the nationwide recall:

Chocolate Crunch Cake Bars

Strawberry Shortcake Bars

Rich Bars

Crumbled Cookie Bars

Orange Cream Bars

Fudge Frenzy Bars

Cotton Candy Twirl Bars

Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bars

Savagely Sour Cherry Bars

Cool Watermelon Bars

Spot your favorite on that lineup? If so, it’s time to part ways—no matter how tempting that watermelon glaze looks.

State group A State group B Alabama Missouri Arizona Nebraska California Nevada Florida New Jersey Georgia New York Illinois Ohio Iowa Oklahoma Louisiana Oregon Massachusetts Pennsylvania — South Carolina — Tennessee — Texas — Virginia — Wisconsin

These bars also reached Nassau, Bahamas, so tourists and residents alike should stay alert.

What the FDA Class II designation means and what consumers should do now

A Class II action signals that health effects are usually reversible, yet caution is key. Dispose of any listed products immediately—don’t taste‑test. Keep the wrapper or receipt handy; retailers often issue refunds once a recall number is provided. Still have questions? Call Rich’s Ice Cream (561‑833‑7585) or the FDA hotline (888‑463‑6332) for guidance.

So, who should keep an eye out? Essentially anyone who stocked up on novelty bars after Memorial Day weekend. After all, nothing ruins summer vibes faster than a foodborne illness scare.

Check the lot code, return or discard the bars, and spread the word to friends and family. Quick action today helps everyone enjoy the rest of the season safely—and with peace of mind.