The barbecue restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza has suddenly closed after only eight months in business

The Joneses blame steep franchise fees and low margins for the rapid shutdown, leaving diners and would‑be franchisees asking hard questions.

Crave Hot Dogs BBQ and Beer has pulled the plug on its Rolling Acres Plaza restaurant in The Villages barely eight months after firing up its smokers last October. Owners Amanda and Philip Jones say mounting start‑up costs and razor‑thin profits made the venture unsustainable.

“Only the franchise is making any money,” the Joneses wrote in a blunt notice taped to the door—a sign that surprised lunchtime regulars. They allege they had to reach into personal funds just to keep the doors open. That’s a tough bite to swallow, isn’t it?

Before shutting the Villages store, the couple also closed a second Crave location in Ocala. It has now opened and closed three times under different operators since August 2023. Here, a timeline of key events:

2018: Crave restaurant chain founded

Aug 2023: First Ocala franchise opens

Oct 2024: Joneses launch The Villages location

Jun 2025: Both Jones restaurants close

The quick succession of openings and closings mirrors a wider pattern: more than ten Crave franchises nationwide have cycled through the same boom‑and‑bust loop within months.

Locals who enjoyed the mix of hot dogs, brisket, craft beer and even axe‑throwing now find a locked storefront and a “for lease” sign. The plaza’s management has not announced a replacement tenant. Meanwhile, Ocala diners face déjà vu—again—after seeing three separate franchisees surrender the keys in less than two years.

Location Opened Closed Notes Ocala Aug 2023 May 2024 Reopened twice, now dark The Villages Oct 2024 Jun 2025 First Villages Crave

Who can blame residents for wondering whether another operator will try their luck?

What prospective franchisees should know before signing an agreement with Crave BBQ

The Joneses say future operators should scrutinize:

Initial fees and build‑out costs that may exceed projections. Royalty structure that continues regardless of profitability. Market saturation when multiple quick‑service barbecue chains crowd a small region.

Consequently, the couple vows to warn any successor about “burdensome startup costs” they are still paying off. Yet Crave’s corporate office maintains the concept can thrive in the right hands. Will someone else step up, or will the space stay vacant? Time will tell.

Residents craving smoked eats must look elsewhere—for now. Aspiring restaurateurs should do the math carefully, consult independent financial advisers, and walk the space before dreaming of swinging axes and selling sausages.