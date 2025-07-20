“And he flew”: An influencer dad sparks a heated debate after throwing his son off a cliff to help him overcome his fears

Viral Lake Powell video shows influencer Garrett Gee tossing son Cali into the water—raising cheers, questions, and concerns.

A 10‑second Instagram reel has ignited a nationwide conversation after travel vlogger Garrett Gee threw his 7‑year‑old son, Calihan, off a low cliff to help him “do hard things.” The clip, posted July 13 and already topping 3 million views, mixes parental pride with public unease.

First, what exactly happened? Standing on a sun‑baked rock shelf, Gee offers Cali a pep talk. When the boy hesitates, Dad hoists him outward—splash! Seconds later both surface smiling, but the internet is still catching its breath.

What the viral Lake Powell cliff video actually shows step by step and why viewers can’t look away

According to Gee’s caption, Cali chose the toss over climbing down or jumping solo. Gee insists he picked a “safe” height and timed his own leap to keep Cali upright. Nonetheless, that airborne scream has fueled a wave of judgment—and admiration. Before we dive into the opinions, here’s a quick breakdown of the moment:

Sequence Action 1 Cali listens to a brief safety talk 2 He nods but shuffles his feet 3 Gee counts down, lifts, and releases 4 Boy hits the water feet‑first, resurfaces smiling 5 Dad follows, giving a thumbs‑up

The father of five later reminded followers, “This is not advice—every kid is different.” Still, comments rolled in: Was Cali ready? Did he truly consent? Why garrett gee says safety and confidence guided his controversial teaching moment despite online pushback? Gee’s parenting philosophy rests on three pillars:

Prioritize safety. Choose manageable heights; ensure deep water. Build resilience. Show kids they can conquer fear. Keep it fun. Celebrate every jump, big or small.

Critics argue the toss teaches obedience, not bravery. Supporters counter that calculated risk is essential. As one fan wrote, “My dad did the same—best memory ever!”

So, where does child‑safety guidance land? Most experts urge parents to let kids choose when to leap, recommending flotation vests and gradual exposure. No universal rule fits every family—but open dialogue usually trumps surprise lifts.

What parents should consider before turning outdoor thrills into confidence lessons for their children

Thinking of recreating the scene? Ask yourself:

Depth check: Is the landing zone at least 10 feet deep?

Skill level: Can your child swim 25 yards unassisted?

True consent: Did they say “yes,” or merely freeze?

Plan B: Is there a calm exit route if nerves win?

If any answer is shaky, experts suggest postponing the jump—fear can wait, safety cannot. Garrett Gee’s cliff toss blended love, trust, and controversy into one unforgettable splash. Whether you cheer or cringe, the video reminds us that parenting styles differ, but the stakes—our kids’ wellbeing—remain the same.