Goodbye Toyota and Lexus: Toyota becomes the most reliable car brand in the United States according to this 2025 ranking

America’s most trusted car brand just changed, and owners everywhere are taking notice. It’s not every day Toyota loses a reliability contest, but Consumer Reports’ 2025 survey says otherwise. The 300,000‑owner poll crowned Subaru as the most dependable nameplate in the United States, bumping Lexus to second and Toyota to an unfamiliar third.

Subaru claims the crown as America’s most reliable automaker in 2025 rankings

Why Subaru? Consistency. The Forester’s sky‑high score set the pace, while the Crosstrek, Outback, Impreza, and even the veteran Legacy all backed it up. Only the new electric Solterra stumbled, and even that misstep couldn’t dent the brand’s overall average. Driving in snow, hauling dogs, avoiding pricey tech—Subaru sticks to its playbook and reaps the rewards.

Think about what owners really need: uncomplicated engines, standard all‑wheel drive, and cabins you can hose out after a muddy trail. Subaru delivers that, and drivers reward the brand with 200,000‑mile devotion. Is that the secret sauce Toyota lost sight of? These are the 2025 Consumer Reports reliability top‑10:

Rank Brand 1 Subaru 2 Lexus 3 Toyota 4 Honda 5 Acura 6 Mazda 7 Audi 8 BMW 9 Kia 10 Hyundai

Still surprised? Remember, Toyota’s recent hiccups include early Tacoma transmission woes, a Tundra engine recall, and the lukewarm bZ4X launch. Meanwhile, Subaru kept cranking out boxy wagons that just work.

What this shake‑up means for car buyers hunting long‑term peace of mind

If you’re shopping for a vehicle you plan to keep until the odometer looks like a phone number, Subaru deserves a test drive. Lexus remains rock‑solid, and Toyota will likely bounce back, but for now the blue‑oval constellation sits on top. key takeaways for shoppers:

Subaru’s reliability edge stems from proven components and standard AWD.

Toyota slips to third after drivetrain and recall issues.

Lexus stays consistent, holding second place.

Practical buyers may favor Subaru models such as Forester and Outback.

Consequently, the 2025 ranking reminds us that reputations aren’t permanent; they’re earned mile after mile. Ready to put a “Subie” in your driveway?