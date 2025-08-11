Aviation experts advise travelers to avoid wearing these items of clothing to prevent blood clots from forming

Pressure swings at 35,000 feet can turn today’s favorite athleisure into tomorrow’s medical emergency.

Flying is already hard on the body, but add a pair of vacuum‑tight leggings and you could be courting trouble. Aviation safety specialists say snug synthetic garments restrict circulation, amplify the odds of dangerous blood clots, and may even fuse to skin if a cabin fire breaks out. Who wants that kind of souvenir from a vacation?

Why tight leggings and skinny jeans raise the risk of flight blood clots, especially on long-haul routes

Remaining motionless for hours slows venous return and allows clots to form in deep leg veins. Tight pants squeeze vessels even more, upping the danger for smokers, older travelers, hormonal‑contraceptive users, and anyone with a cardiovascular history. Feeling seen? Take a quick walk every hour, flex your ankles, and drink water—your calves will thank you. Common clot‑boosting factors you can control today:

Choosing restrictive jeans, leggings, or shapewear

Crossing legs for prolonged periods

Forgetting to hydrate before and during the flight

Skipping mid‑air stretches or aisle strolls

However, compression socks prescribed by a physician are different—they apply graduated pressure that promotes blood flow rather than impeding it.

Synthetic sports fabrics may melt during an onboard fire and cause severe burns that worsen evacuation times

Most leggings are knitted from polyester or nylon blends engineered for street style, not fire safety. According to aviation writer and crash investigator Christine Negroni, these fibers can liquefy if exposed to high heat, bond to the skin, and turn a minor incident into a life‑altering injury. No, in‑flight fires are not common—but evacuation drills teach that every second counts. Below is a quick wardrobe checklist you can skim before zipping the suitcase:

Better choices for your flight Risky picks to leave at home Loose cotton or linen trousers Tight jeans or jeggings Breathable merino joggers Elastic shapewear shorts Lightweight, natural‑fiber dresses Synthetic leggings or yoga pants

Notice the pattern? Roomy cuts in natural fibers keep blood moving and won’t melt under heat stress. Stylish travelers can always change into skinny denim after landing—your health is worth the extra outfit swap.

Before dashing to the gate, ask yourself: Could I sit in this outfit for eight hours straight without going numb? If the answer is “not really,” grab something looser. Walk the aisle, sip water, and consult your doctor about compression gear if you’re in a high‑risk group. Vacation photos look better when everyone arrives healthy.