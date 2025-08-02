Goodbye to Vizio TVs at Target and Amazon: they will now be sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club starting on this date

Industry analysts say the move could drive prices even lower. Walmart’s private‑label playbook leans on scale, pared‑down packaging, and exclusive promotions—good news for buyers watching their wallets. The retailer has not released pricing or rollout details yet, but internal memos reviewed by Bloomberg point to a “late‑2025” in‑store debut.

Key milestone Date What happened Acquisition announced Feb. 2024 Walmart agrees to buy Vizio for $2.3 B Deal closes Dec. 2024 Transaction receives regulatory sign‑off Private‑label shift Late 2025 Vizio disappears from other retailers

So, will familiar models vanish altogether? Current stock of Quantum Pro and V‑Series sets is still flowing through Target and Amazon warehouses, but replenishment orders have reportedly stopped. Expect clearance tags to pop up long before the official switchover.

What Vizio owners and deal hunters should know about the coming transition

Existing warranties and customer support stay intact—Vizio will keep servicing products regardless of where they were bought. However, future warranty claims will likely run through Walmart’s service desks. Thinking about an upgrade? You might hold off a few months; historically, Walmart’s house electronics lines launch with aggressive “opening price point” promotions. Need a quick checklist?

Check clearance aisles for markdowns on outgoing inventory.

Register your current Vizio for continued firmware updates.

Sign up for Walmart’s email alerts if you’re hunting launch‑day bundles.

Smartcast platform becomes Walmart’s gateway to interactive shopping on the living‑room screen

Unlike rivals that lean on Google TV or Roku OS, Vizio runs Smartcast, a proprietary interface sprinkled with shoppable channels. Walmart sees that software as the real prize, weaving buy‑now banners into streaming menus. Whether that excites or annoys viewers remains to be seen—but it could subsidize even cheaper hardware.

Still wondering if ads will flood your next movie night? Walmart hasn’t detailed its ad load, yet executives hint at “modest, consumer‑friendly placement.” Translation: expect more prompts to add detergent to your cart while you binge‑watch dramas.

For consumers, the trade‑off is simple: fewer storefronts but fatter discounts. By year’s end, anyone chasing Vizio value will be heading to Walmart—online, curbside, or in the TV