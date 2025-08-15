New fines of up to $1,000 for buying or selling electric bicycles: these people cannot buy them, according to Gavin Newsom

AB 965 closes the purchase loophole for Class 3 electric bicycles and introduces fines that can top $1,000. California’s youngest riders will soon find it harder to buy the fastest electric bicycles. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 965, a measure that bars retailers from selling Class 3 e‑bikes to anyone under 16, turning a previous riding ban into a purchase ban and attaching penalties that can balloon to four figures once court costs are added.

What the new California electric bicycle purchase restriction actually says in detail? Under AB 965, any shop that sells a Class 3 model to a minor commits a misdemeanor. Base fines start at $250, but additional fees can push the total above $1,000. Riders who help teens skirt the rule can also be cited. Wondering how fast these bikes go? Check the breakdown below.

E‑bike class Motor assistance Top assisted speed Accelerator allowed Age limit Class 1 Only while pedaling 19 mph (32 km/h) No None Class 2 Pedal or throttle 19 mph (32 km/h) Yes None Class 3 Only while pedaling 27 mph (45 km/h) No 16 +

These definitions were first adopted in 2015, but AB 965 is the first law to block minors from buying the swiftest tier outright.

How rising e‑bike injuries among young riders pushed lawmakers to act swiftly

Between 2017 and 2022, micromobility crashes jumped 23 percent per year nationwide. Electric bicycles alone sent more than 53,000 people to emergency rooms, and kids under 14 accounted for over a third of those visits—even though they make up less than a fifth of the U.S. population.

Scary, right? Orthopedic surgeons in California say they are seeing “more and more young people with fractures from e‑bike accidents,” a trend that helped tip legislative scales in favor of tighter controls.

Penalties and next steps for families, retailers and teenage cycling enthusiasts statewide

Retailers must verify age before ringing up a Class 3 sale; failure to do so could get expensive fast. Parents should double‑check the class label on any e‑bike they purchase online, while teens eager for speed might consider a Class 2 model instead. Moreover, AB 965 arrives alongside AB 1774, which outlaws devices that hack e‑bike speed limiters, reinforcing a broader push to keep streets safe.

In the end, California’s message is simple: ride green, ride smart, but keep the fastest machines out of younger hands—for now.