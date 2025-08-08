It’s official: Alaska confirms $1,702 August stimulus checks for eligible residents

Hopeful Alaskans can start planning their budgets: the state’s popular Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program has locked in a $1,702 payout for the final wave of recipients this August.

As July gives way to August, one question is on many lips—will your name appear on the next payment list? Below is a quick rundown of who qualifies, when money arrives, and what steps to take right now. Created in 1980 and financed by oil‑revenue earnings, the PFD distributes a share of the state’s resource wealth to long‑time residents.

Nearly 600,000 people receive help each year, and 2025’s third and final disbursement lands on August 21. The amount combines a $1,440 annual dividend and a $262 energy‑relief bonus, providing welcome breathing room as inflation bites.

Eligibility rules focus on residency, absence limits, and clean legal record

Not everyone who calls the Last Frontier home will pocket the cash. To be counted among this round of beneficiaries, you must:

Have lived in Alaska for the entire 2024 calendar year with the intent to remain indefinitely.

Spend no more than 180 consecutive days outside the state during 2024.

Avoid claiming residency or similar benefits in another state or country since December 31, 2023.

Hold a spotless felony record and avoid incarceration at any time last year.

Submit a complete 2024 PFD application on or before March 31, 2025.

Miss one of those checkpoints? Unfortunately, your payment status will read “ineligible.” Below, payment breakdown at a glance:

Component Amount Annual dividend $1,440 Energy‑relief bonus $262 Total August payment $1,702

Knowing the numbers helps families decide whether to save, pay down debt, or cover rising utility bills. How will you use yours?

Mark August 21 on your calendar if your PFD status reads Eligible‑Not Paid

Still waiting? Log in to your myPFD portal on August 13. If you see “Eligible‑Not Paid,” congratulations—your direct deposit or paper check will arrive on August 21. Double‑check your mailing address, and if a change is needed you can update it online or file the official Change of Address Form at a designated office. Why risk having your check wander off?

Residents who did not apply this year can try again soon. The 2026 application window opens January 1 and runs through March 31. Ready to stake your claim next time?

Alaska continues to reward steadfast residency with meaningful cash support. Meet the rules, watch your status, and the PFD will do the rest.