Digital banking keeps winning, and U.S. Bank is betting big on that trend. The Minneapolis‑based lender has confirmed it will close 40 brick‑and‑mortar sites in 17 states this year, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Weekly Bulletin. Customers who still prefer face‑to‑face service may need to plan a longer drive—or make peace with the app.

First, the big picture: foot traffic has been slipping for years, while log‑ins and mobile deposits surge. By trimming real estate, U.S. Bank joins a growing list of institutions streamlining costs and reinvesting in digital tools.

U.S. Bank branch closures list and states most affected in 2025, according to the OCC

Wondering whether your town made the list? Check the breakdown below. California and Idaho take the hardest hit, while nine other states lose just a single location:

State Branches slated to close California 7 Idaho 6 Missouri 4 Ohio 5 Wisconsin 3 Illinois 2 Oregon 2 Iowa 1 Kansas 1 Kentucky 1 Minnesota 1 Nevada 1 New Mexico 1 South Dakota 1 Utah 1 Washington 2 Wyoming 1

Tip: the full street‑by‑street roster is available through the OCC’s public bulletin.

Why this wave of branch closures underscores the rapid shift toward mobile banking services

Remember the last time you cashed a check at the counter? Many customers don’t. National surveys show more than two‑thirds of basic transactions now happen on phones or ATMs. Consequently, U.S. Bank says the savings from real‑estate cuts will fund cybersecurity upgrades, expanded chat support and new loan‑application tools. Still, critics warn that rural seniors could be left behind. Below, the key dates, advance‑notice rules, and practical steps customers should take right now:

Ninety‑day window: Federal law requires the bank to alert the OCC—and post lobby notices—at least three months before a door closes. Final business days vary: Most sites are expected to switch off lights between October and December 2025. What to do: Enroll in online banking (it takes five minutes).

Order a free ATM or debit card if you haven’t already.

Need in‑person advice on mortgages or retirement? Schedule an appointment at the nearest surviving branch; U.S. Bank promises to “optimize staffing” in consolidated hubs.

Will your everyday routine really change? For many, the answer is “barely.” Yet communities losing their lone branch may feel the impact on local commerce and cash‑heavy small businesses.

U.S. Bank’s decision mirrors an industry pivot: fewer counters, more code. Customers who embrace digital tools should notice smoother service, while those who rely on tellers must adapt—or travel farther—for complex needs. Keep an eye on lobby notices, download the latest app update, and plan ahead before your trusted branch fades from the map.