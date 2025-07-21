Goodbye to Airtime Hill—Seguin’s ZDT’s amusement park confirms closure date this summer

Low attendance and rising costs push beloved family venue toward an August farewell, leaving thrill seekers across South Texas counting down their final rides.

ZDT’s Amusement Park, the pocket‑sized playground east of San Antonio, will switch off its lights for good on Aug. 17 after 18 seasons of go‑karts, water slides and its headline‑grabbing wooden shuttle coaster, The Switchback. Owners Sarah and Danny Donhauser broke the news Monday, thanking guests for “smiles, thrills, and happy memories” while acknowledging that dwindling crowds and steeper bills finally tipped the scales.

What low attendance and rising costs mean for Seguin’s roller‑coaster faithful

Wondering why the beloved Switchback is taking its final lap? Park attendance has sagged since the pandemic comeback stalled, even as insurance, electricity and staffing expenses kept climbing. The math no longer works, the Donhausers say, and they prefer to bow out on their own terms rather than cut corners that might dull the fun.

Consequently, Central Texas families will lose an affordable alternative to mega‑parks up the interstate—and Seguin’s tourist dollars will take a hit.

So, what happens to all those go‑karts and ice‑cream stands? First, the park will keep operating on its regular summer calendar through Aug. 17, giving loyal guests a few more weekends to snag a final wristband. Afterward, the family plans to sell or lease the property’s buildings, a cluster of repurposed grain silos and warehouses they first converted back in 2007.

Signature attractions many riders will miss:

The Switchback: 85‑degree‑drop wooden shuttle coaster

Go‑Kart Speedway with multi‑level spiral

Mad Raft water coaster

Dizzy Toucan spinning tower

Below is a quick snapshot of what you need to know before the final buzzer:

Item Detail Last operating day Aug. 17, 2025 Years in operation 18 Founders Sarah and Danny Donhauser Name origin Children Zach, Danielle, Tiffany Future of site Buildings for sale or lease

Across the industry, even giants feel the squeeze. Six Flags America in Maryland will close after the 2025 season, and its parent company recently reported a $220 million first‑quarter loss. If corporate chains are struggling, a single‑site family park faces even steeper odds.

What guests can do now

• Mark the calendar, grab discounted weekday passes, and plan that farewell photo in front of Airtime Hill.

• Follow ZDT’s social channels for late‑season promos and resale notices on surplus equipment.

After Aug. 17, the midway will fall silent, but the memories—first coaster rides, sticky funnel‑cake fingers, and summer jobs that felt more like recess—will stick around long after the gates close.