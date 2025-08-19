Good news for families with children: TSA is conducting faster and safer security checks at the following airports

New family lanes and a limited-time PreCheck discount aim to ease checkpoints for parents.

Traveling with kids soon? The Transportation Security Administration has introduced “Families on the Fly,” a family‑friendly package rolling out at select U.S. airports. It pairs roomier screening lanes for caregivers with strollers and toddlers with a PreCheck deal through provider IDEMIA available until October 31, 2025. As Deputy TSA official Adam Stahl put it, the goal is to “mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security.”

How the new family screening lanes work to speed airport security? Family lanes create extra space and a gentler pace, so recipients with diaper bags, car seats, and young children can clear screening without bottlenecking standard lines.

Key facts at a glance

Dedicated lanes for families with small children

Same security standards, more flexible flow

Limited rollout now, with more airports planned

Bottom line: families move through with less friction while standards stay high.

TSA PreCheck discount details, eligibility, cost and application timeline explained

PreCheck lets travelers keep shoes and belts on and laptops in bags, cutting wait times for enrolled affiliates. From now through October 31, 2025, first‑time applicants using IDEMIA get $15 off the second person’s application fee. Since PreCheck costs $76.75 per person for five years, a family of four saves $30 overall. The offer applies only to new enrollments. Who qualifies in your household?

Where ‘Families on the Fly’ is available now and expanding next? These airports have the program today, and TSA plans to extend it, so check the agency’s site before flying.

Airport Location Status Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) North Carolina Active Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) Honolulu, Hawaii Active Jacksonville International (JAX) Florida Active John Wayne Airport (SNA) Orange County, California Active Will Rogers World (OKC) Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Active Orlando International (MCO) Florida Active Rhode Island T. F. Green International (PVD) Rhode Island Active

More airports are expected as lanes and staffing ramp up.

What travelers with children should do now to avoid checkpoint stress

This campaign complements broader updates: free PreCheck enrollment for Gold Star families, expanded benefits for active‑duty military families, and an end to shoe removal at many checkpoints beginning in July. DHS leaders have also hinted at possible changes to the 3.4‑ounce liquids rule, though nothing is official.

Next steps for families

Look for “Families on the Fly” signage at participating airports

Consider PreCheck while the discount lasts

Arrive early and pack for easy inspection

Heading out soon? Watch airport announcements and TSA’s site for updates to keep trips calmer.