FDA Class II health alert: a number of sweetener products sold nationwide are affected

NuNaturals has recalled select lots of Organic Pure Stevia and Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener after a labeling mix-up. The FDA designated the recall Class II; consumers should check lot 25104S bottles.

NuNaturals, based in Eugene, Oregon, initiated a voluntary recall on July 14 affecting limited bottles of the two tabletop sweeteners. On August 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration assigned a Class II risk classification. The labeling error swapped contents between certain bottles, raising concerns for people with specific allergies.

What the FDA’s Class II recall means for sweetener consumers nationwide

A Class II classification signals that use or exposure could lead to temporary or medically reversible health effects, while the likelihood of serious consequences is remote, according to the FDA. However, allergy risks make accuracy on labels essential. Have a sensitivity to stevia, ragweed, or monk fruit?

WebMD notes that people allergic to ragweed and related plants may also react to stevia, and monk fruit reactions, though uncommon, can occur. Which NuNaturals sweetener lots are impacted and how to identify them? Here are the identifiers consumers should match before using these products. Wondering if your pantry bottle is affected? Compare your label details to this table:

Product Bottles affected UPC Best-by Lot number Label/content issue Package size Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener 78 7 39223 00187 6 April 2028 25104S Labeled monk fruit, contains stevia powder 0.71 oz or 1 oz Organic Pure Stevia 78 7 39223 00204 0 April 2028 25104S Labeled stevia, contains monk fruit 0.71 oz or 1 oz

According to the FDA, the affected bottles were distributed to retailers and consumers nationwide and come in plastic containers with white caps.

Why allergy risks matter for stevia, monk fruit, and label mistakes

Symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening. Not sure what to watch for?

Mild reactions may include hives and lip swelling.

Severe reactions can involve anaphylaxis with dangerous breathing problems.

If you suspect an allergy or reaction, avoid the affected lots and seek medical advice. What steps affected customers should take next to stay safe now? The recall remains ongoing. Consequently, if your bottle matches the lot and UPC above, do not consume it:

Set the product aside to prevent accidental use.

Share this recall information with household members or caregivers.

If symptoms appear after exposure, contact a healthcare professional promptly.

Labeling accuracy protects shoppers and families. Checking your pantry helps ensure the right sweetener ends up in your cup, not an unexpected allergen.