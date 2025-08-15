Farewell to chef Ivan Torres’ food truck: Fans bid him goodbye under the lights of Brooklyn Avenue

Fans of the Asian-Mexican fusion spot can grab a final bite on July 31 before the truck retires after four flavorful years.

Tony’s Siesta, the lively downtown bar on Brooklyn Avenue, is about to lose one of its most beloved partners: the Mai O Mai food truck. After four years of sizzling noodles, kimchi-laced burgers, and late-night bao buns, the rolling kitchen will serve its last orders on Thursday, July 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

How four years of mash-up flavors turned Mai O Mai into a downtown fixture

Founder Iván Torres launched Mai O Mai at just 25, never imagining that a spur-of-the-moment project would evolve into a downtown staple. “I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” he admitted in a heartfelt social-media post. Yet the truck’s pho noodles and chopped-cheese bao quickly earned lines that snaked across the Tony’s Siesta patio.

Dish Flavor note Pho noodles Slow-simmered broth with a citrus kick Kimchi burger Tangy cabbage meets melted cheddar Chopped-cheese bao New-York bodega classic tucked into a pillowy bun

Did you ever expect a food truck to fuse Mexico, Vietnam, and the Bronx so seamlessly?

What Tony’s Siesta regulars should know ahead of Thursday’s farewell service window

Planning to swing by for one last order? Get there early—Torres says he will cook until ingredients run out, and they usually do. The truck will be parked in its usual spot beside Tony’s Siesta so guests can carry beers back and forth without skipping a beat. Below, a final night at a glance:

Date Thursday, July 31 Hours 8 p.m.–1 a.m. (or until sold out) Location Tony’s Siesta, 206 Brooklyn Ave.

After the last bao is plated, Mai O Mai’s lights will dim for good. However, Torres promises a goodbye worth remembering: “I will always be grateful for all the laughter, the long nights, and all the love you have given us.”

Where chef Iván Torres hopes to steer his culinary journey after closing? So, what’s next for the young chef? Torres has hinted that he’s ready for “the next phase” of his career, though he remains tight-lipped about details. Whether that means a brick-and-mortar spot or a pop-up series, his followers are already refreshing feeds for clues. Stay tuned—San Antonio’s food scene rarely stays quiet for long.