Confirmed: JPMorgan announces new agreement with Coinbase to give customers access to these services

Step-change for 80 million Chase clients as loyalty points, checking balances, and credit limits open new on-ramps to digital assets.

JPMorgan Chase has signed a wide-ranging deal with Coinbase that promises to turn everyday banking tools into crypto gateways. Beginning this fall, Chase credit cards will fund Coinbase purchases; by 2026, Ultimate Rewards points and direct bank links will follow, letting customers convert points to USD Coin (USDC) or pull dollars straight from checking.

How the new JPMorgan-Coinbase bridge simplifies everyday crypto purchases for customers

The agreement boils down to convenience. Instead of juggling wire transfers or third-party apps, users can stay inside familiar Chase dashboards. Melissa Feldsher, who leads payments and lending innovation at JPMorgan, calls the move “a significant step forward” toward seamless finance. On Coinbase’s side, Max Branzburg says the tie-up is designed to “onboard the next generation” of retail investors.

Wondering how many points you’ll need to get started? Chase cardholders can swap 100 Ultimate Rewards points for $1 in USDC on Coinbase’s Base network. That rate means a traveler sitting on 20,000 points could instantly claim $200 in stablecoins—pretty handy if bitcoin’s next dip looks tempting.

Feature How it works Rollout target Credit-card funding Pay for crypto with any Chase card Fall 2025 Bank-account linking One-click ACH transfers from checking Early 2026 Rewards-to-USDC Convert points at 100:1 ratio Throughout 2026

Even more intriguing? This is the first time a major U.S. credit-card rewards program can funnel points straight into crypto. It arrives just a week after Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss claimed JPMorgan paused Gemini’s onboarding over fee disputes—proof that traditional finance’s dance with digital assets remains complicated. Yet despite CEO Jamie Dimon’s well-known skepticism, the megabank keeps inching deeper into blockchain services.

What Chase cardholders and loyalty point collectors need to know right now

So, should you rush to link your account? First, remember that card support launches before points or ACH, giving early adopters a head start. Second, credit-card buys count as cash-advance transactions at many issuers; Chase has not detailed fee structures yet. Finally, tax rules still apply—yes, the IRS sees point-converted USDC the same as other crypto.

On the other hand, the partnership could lower barriers for newcomers who find traditional exchanges intimidating. “We’re making crypto purchases feel as routine as buying a cup of coffee,” Branzburg insists. If he’s right, rivals may follow quickly.