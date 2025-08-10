Confirmed: Amazon announces new mega facility creating over 1,000 local jobs

Amazon’s new Terrell hub will bring 1,000 jobs to North Texas Amazon secured a 120‑acre property near Dallas. Amazon has begun building a massive cross‑dock center in Terrell, about 30 miles east of Dallas. The project promises quicker deliveries across the region and—more importantly—more than 1,000 fresh jobs for local residents.

Hunt Realty Investments confirmed Tuesday that it sold the 120‑acre parcel to the e‑commerce giant under a June agreement. Company spokesperson Daniel Martin said construction is already underway and called the expansion “a new investment that will improve delivery times and boost the growth of the local economy.”

Why Amazon picked Terrell for its new cross‑dock facility investment

So, what does this mean for Terrell residents? The site’s proximity to major highway corridors and the broader Dallas–Fort Worth labor pool gives Amazon a strategic edge, shortening the last mile to customers while tapping a skilled workforce. Consequently, local officials anticipate an uptick in supporting businesses—from truck maintenance to food services—that typically spring up around large logistics hubs.

Key project facts at a glance

120‑acre purchase finalized in Terrell

Construction began this summer, according to Amazon

Cross‑dock design speeds package transfers between trucks

“More than 1,000 new jobs” expected at launch

Goal: improve delivery times and stimulate the city’s economy

What local job seekers need to know about hiring timelines and pay

Thinking about applying? Amazon generally opens applications a few months before operations begin, starting with entry‑level warehouse roles and scaling up to management as the facility ramps. While exact wages will depend on position and shift, recent averages give a useful snapshot:

Position Typical hourly pay* Package handler $18.42 Transport driver $22.00 + Operations manager ≈ $100,000 per year

*Figures drawn from Indeed salary data; actual rates may vary by market.

Beyond base pay, employees can expect the company’s standard benefits package, including health coverage from day one, tuition assistance, and paid parental leave. On the other hand, demand for housing and public services may rise as newcomers move in—an issue city planners say they are already preparing for.

Once complete, the Terrell hub will not only strengthen Amazon’s Texas delivery network but also inject a significant jolt into the local labor market. Job hunters should monitor Amazon’s careers portal and city announcements for hiring fairs, polish their résumés, and be ready to act fast—these roles tend to fill quickly.