A fully customizable mini house with large windows and a modern design starting at $10,100 on Amazon

Fully customizable open layout, with delivery possible in just weeks. The Generic Prefabricated Modular Tiny Home is a modern one-bedroom unit that starts at $10,100. It’s aimed at buyers who want a quick, no-fuss way to add a guest suite or minimalist retreat.

Prewired for electricity and plumbing, it’s designed to be move-in ready after assembly. Looking for a backyard guest house or a weekend hideaway?

What this $10,100 modular tiny home includes right out of the box

Built to 20 feet, the structure uses durable galvanized metal. According to the seller, the walls are insulated to stay warm in winter and cool in summer, and they’re soundproof for added privacy. Wall-to-wall, double-pane windows flood the interior with light, and a rooftop deck creates space for morning coffee or sunset views.

Inside, there’s an open living-kitchen area plus a separate bedroom and bathroom. Here’s a quick snapshot of the core features:

Feature Details Starting price $10,100 Size 20-foot prefabricated unit Structure Galvanized metal construction Prewiring Electricity and plumbing preinstalled Insulation Warm in winter, cool in summer; soundproof walls (per seller) Windows Wall-to-wall, double-pane Layout Open living/kitchen, separate bedroom and bathroom Appliances Refrigerator, induction stovetop, ample cabinetry Outdoor space Rooftop deck for relaxing or entertaining Availability Sold on Amazon; delivery in a few weeks

Prefer a space you can tailor before it ships?

How buyers can customize layout, finishes, and features before production begins

Shoppers can collaborate with the seller’s team to personalize the floor plan so the home fits their needs. That process happens before production, making changes straightforward and intentional. Consequently, the space can be tuned for daily life or occasional guests.

Customization options include:

Window and door placement to optimize views and light

Flooring selections to match your style

Roof style variations for the exterior look you want

Bathroom fixtures adjusted to your preferences

Larger upgrades, such as a second bedroom or side patio (additional cost)

In practice, the open plan leaves room for a sofa, TV stand, and personal touches that make the space inviting. Natural light streams through the expansive glazing, enhancing both the living area and private rooms. However, availability can change quickly, so timely inquiries help.

Ready to make it yours? This compact, well-equipped home offers an accessible path into small-space living without sacrificing comfort. Interested buyers should check availability on Amazon, review the features that matter most, and contact the seller through the product page to discuss customization and timing.