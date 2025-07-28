A seagull may have learned to ride trucks to easily access food: a GPS tracks its route and demonstrates its intelligence

A GPS‑tracked western gull twice logged 80‑mile rides on a garbage truck in May 2018, rocketing down Bay Area freeways at 60 mph—three times its normal flying speed. The newly published study raises fresh questions about how wildlife adapts to people’s waste streams.

The odd journeys, reported in Waterbirds, matter to anyone curious about seabirds, urban ecology, or the surprising reach of our trash. Who knew a compost run could turn into an avian road trip?

When San Jose State University biologist Scott Shaffer reviewed the tracker on the Farallon‑born female, he spotted break‑neck ground speeds. A closer look showed the bird had hopped onto Recology’s 18‑wheeler, cruising from San Francisco to a Modesto compost facility—then doing it again two days later. Why trade wings for wheels?

GPS tracking reveals astonishing 60‑mph ride along Bay Area highways

Co‑author Megan Cimino calls the data “surprising and comical,” yet the numbers are solid. Compared with routine foraging flights, the truck treks were 59 to 81 miles longer and burned 14 to 18 extra hours. That’s a lot of hitchhiking for a gull, right? Below is a snapshot of the two journeys:

Date (2018) Route highlights Distance Max recorded speed May 21 Bay Bridge → I‑880 → Hwy 580 ~80 mi 60 mph May 23 San Mateo–Hayward Bridge → Central Valley roads ~80 mi 60 mph

Researchers stress these figures came straight from the lightweight GPS unit recovered a week later.

Researchers piece together why the adventurous western gull repeated the journey

So, how did the first hop happen? The team suspects the bird slipped under the tarp covering food‑rich refuse, then simply stayed put as the driver hit the interstate. The second hop is murkier. Did the gull remember the easy calories and aim for a repeat ride?

Key takeaways for readers:

Gulls are opportunistic and quick to exploit new food sources.

Urban waste streams can unintentionally reshape wild foraging routes.

Climate shifts may push more birds toward land‑based buffets.

“Gulls are smart,” notes longtime wildlife biologist Cheryl Strong, suggesting youngsters could copy Mom’s shortcut. Still, truck‑surfing remains an outlier compared with everyday dumpster raids.

What does this mean for people spotting gulls far inland?

The Modesto sightings remind us our trash travels—and hungry wildlife may tag along. Compost managers might tighten covers; beachgoers could gain fresh respect for these resourceful “picnic pirates.”

Bottom line: one curious gull turned a garbage truck into a commuter bus, giving scientists a quirky window into how animals navigate a landscape dominated by human leftovers.