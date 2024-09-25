We explain how the new SNAP benefits will be applied as of October 1 and what the next amounts will be.

The fiscal year is coming to an end, which means that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will go up.

On a monthly basis, SNAP provides financial assistance to low-income families for the purchase of certain food items through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which works like a debit card to purchase groceries at certain approved establishments.

The amount sent monthly depends on the size of the household, as well as its gross and net income and other requirements. The maximum amounts change each year depending on the fiscal year, i.e., they are in effect until September 30 and the new amounts take effect on October 1.

How SNAP benefits will increase as of October

SNAP Program in United States

Maximum allotments will increase for the 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands,USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced.

The maximum allocation for a family of four in the 48 states and the District of Columbia will be $975. The maximum allowances for a family of four will range from $1,258 to $1,953 in Alaska. The maximum allowance for a family of four in Hawaii will decrease to $1,723, while in Guam it will be $1,437 and in the Virgin Islands, $1,254.

On the other hand, the minimum benefit for the 48 states and the District of Columbia will remain at $23. The minimum monthly payment in Alaska will vary between $30 and $47, while in Hawaii it will be $41.

These are the maximum amounts that will be granted in the 48 contiguous states of the U.S. including the District of Columbia, starting October 1, depending on the number of members in the household:

1 household member: $292

2 members: $536

3 members: $768

4 members: $975

5 members: $1,158

6 members: $1,390

7 members: $1,536

8 members: $1,756

Additional member: +$220

SNAP: What can be purchased with the EBT card and where?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service, the EBT card can be used anywhere that accepts SNAP or food stamps. You can buy any food for the household, such as:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Other foods such as snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the home



On the other hand, beneficiaries may not use food stamps or the EBT card to purchase: beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes or tobacco, vitamins, medications and supplements, live animals, food that is hot at the point of sale, and any non-food items.

The most recognized supermarkets that accept the purchase of items with the EBT card are the following:

Albertsons

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

City Market

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Market Basket

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Safeway

Schwan’s Fine Food

Sprouts

Save A Lot

Target

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

A complete list of SNAP partner stores that accept the EBT card in each state is available on the Food and Nutrition Service website.





