The ideal time to apply for SSI could be in a few weeks, when new changes will make it easier to access the program

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a critical program in the United States for those citizens facing financial hardship due to disability, blindness or reaching age 65 or older. This program is designed to provide financial assistance to those with limited income and insufficient resources, helping to cover basic needs such as food, clothing and housing.

Through SSI, it seeks to alleviate the economic burden of these vulnerable sectors, ensuring a minimum monthly income that allows them to maintain a dignified life. The program’s funds come from general federal government taxes, instead of Social Security contributions, which allows more qualified people, regardless of their work history, to get economic support to face their daily challenges.

When to apply to SSI

Application for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can be made at any time of the year, allowing citizens to access financial support when they need it. However, it is important to note that as of September 30, 2024, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be implementing some changes to the application and eligibility process. These adjustments seek to improve the efficiency of the program and ensure that applicants meet the updated requirements to get the benefit.

With these modifications, the SSA aims to streamline the evaluation procedures and ensure that the support reaches the people who really need it, whether due to disability, blindness or having reached the age of 65 or older. Therefore, it is crucial to be informed about the new requirements to avoid possible setbacks and ensure that applications are processed correctly and in a timely manner under the new rules.

These changes could simplify the program qualification process and, in certain cases, allow access to higher payments. Therefore, it may be beneficial to wait until after that date to apply, in the hope of taking advantage of the new conditions and possible increases in benefits.

So, if you are not yet completely sure that you meet all of the requirements for SSI, it may be wise to wait until that date to apply.

Upcoming changes for SSI beneficiaries

These changes include an expansion in the definition of what constitutes a household that gets public assistance, which will allow more people to access the program. This adjustment seeks to simplify and make the process of qualifying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) more inclusive, thereby benefiting a greater number of citizens in financial need.

In addition, adjustments will be made to the way rental subsidies are calculated for SSI recipients. These changes are intended to improve accuracy and fairness in the allocation of housing help, ensuring that support is more appropriate to recipients’ individual circumstances.

Certain complex rules that currently make it difficult to access payments will be eliminated, such as the regulation that counts the food and shelter you get as part of your income. This regulation, known as ‘In-kind Support and Maintenance’ (ISM), refers to the help a person gets in the form of goods or services, such as food or shelter, rather than cash.

In the context of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, ISM is considered part of the recipient’s income. This can reduce the amount of money received in SSI payments, as the program assesses this in-kind assistance as a monetary value that covers part of the individual’s basic needs.

As for the payment schedule for the remainder of 2024, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled five SSI payments, including one on December 31 that corresponds to January 2025, due to the January 1 federal holiday.

In the case of the September payment, it has been moved up to August 30, since September 1 is a Sunday.