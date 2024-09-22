Do you want to work in the healthcare industry but with a twist of a retail environment Walmart, a company that is no stranger in every American home, is currently looking for people, like you, who have a passion for healthcare and wellness. If you are ready to move into a position that combines health knowledge with customer satisfaction, this might be your chance.

Walmart’s vision for healthcare expansion

Walmart has always been more than a store that sells consumer goods. With this new direction in healthcare, they are not just testing the waters, rather they are diving straight into becoming a major player in providing healthcare services. With this approach to wellness and care, Walmart seeks to build an ecosystem that serves communities in every state.

This expansion means the company will recruit experienced health professionals, clinical researchers, pharmacists, as well as those who have knowledge in healthcare management. Walmart is not just here to sell drugs; they aim to create a healthcare network that is convenient, affordable, and trustable.

Key roles Walmart is hiring for

Walmart is recruiting for several roles, each catering to different aspects of healthcare. Here are some of the top positions:

Senior Director, Payer Programs – health and wellness

This is a managerial position, and your duties will include coming up with strategic planning, analyzing the industry, and building liaisons with various internal and external stakeholders. It will be very useful to have a strong background in healthcare management, pharmacy negotiations, and especially, compliance as you will need to make sure that the services provided to customers meet all legal requirements.

It will also involve the supervision of the core payer program processes, contract negotiation, and quality assurance management. If you have had exposure to mail order, specialty and/or managed care operations within the provider or pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) space, this could be a great opportunity.

Skills needed:

Pharmacy benefit management or health plan operations.

Good interpersonal and coordination skills.

Capacity to evaluate and enforce operational approaches.

Director, Transformation Portfolio Strategy & Activation

Walmart is also seeking a Director to head the Walmart Healthcare Research Institute (WHRI). This role is to create programs that support innovation in clinical trials, research, and healthcare product development at scale. You will be required to develop strategies that can promote clinical research in order to enhance healthcare delivery in communities.

What you’ll need:

Knowledge in the management of health care services and programs.

Commitment to the clinic research and patient-centered care.

A capacity to turn innovative ideas into programs that can be implemented.

Staff pharmacist

Walmart’s healthcare services are represented by a Staff Pharmacist, and this is where your journey begins. This role includes the direct patient care, prescription handling, and offering health advice to the patients. You will be instrumental in the delivery of quality patient care, as well as in explaining matters to customers and patients.

Key responsibilities:

To ensure that the prescriptions are filled out correctly.

Performing nursing services and giving counseling to patients.

Participating in community activities with health-related goals and objectives.

Benefits of working for Walmart in healthcare

Walmart does pay its employees well, but that is not all. As part of the Walmart team, you can expect a comprehensive benefits package that covers:

Health benefits : Health, dental, and vision insurance so you can take care of yourself and be your best self.



: Health, dental, and vision insurance so you can take care of yourself and be your best self. Financial benefits : This includes 401(k), stock purchase options, and life insurance for the future.



: This includes 401(k), stock purchase options, and life insurance for the future. Paid time off : Get to take paid sick leave, vacation, parental, and bereavement leave, and even time off for jury duty.



: Get to take paid sick leave, vacation, parental, and bereavement leave, and even time off for jury duty. Career growth: Walmart’s Live Better U program, which provides educational assistance from GED to college level with Walmart paying for the tuition, books and fees.

How to apply

If you’re interested in joining Walmart’s healthcare team, here’s a quick guide to applying:

Go to Walmart’s career website. Look for that job that fits your skills and qualifications. Once you get the right position, click on it and you will be taken to the application page. Click the “Apply” button, sign up for an account if you don’t have one, and get going.

If you are health-conscious, a care-giver who enjoys making a difference and willing to be a part of a life-changing experience, then it is high time you joined Walmart. Your next big chance could be as close as the nearest Walmart.