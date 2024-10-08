Trump’s tax pledges are hot topics all around, especially for the promises he made about tips, overtime pay and social security. Workers across the U.S. are wondering what these changes will mean for their paychecks, their benefits, and their financial security.

For a significant portion of the American workforce (especially those who depend on tips or overtime to make ends meet or worry about the state of their retirement savings), these issues are important. In this article, we will break down the impact Trump’s latest promises would have on the wallets of everyday Americans.

Understanding Trump’s tax pledges:

Trump has vowed during his 2024 campaign to remake the tax system. Three key areas stand out: Tips, overtime pay, and social security. Let’s take a closer look at what these mean:

Tips: Trump has said he would get rid of taxes on tips, so that workers in places like restaurants, bars, and salons would not have to give up 100% of their tips to Uncle Sam in taxes. This could be some financial relief for employees who really depend on tips for extra income.

Overtime: Trump has also suggested altering the way overtime pay is taxed. The details are still unclear, but it could mean workers end up keeping more of their overtime earnings.

Social Security: Trump has spoken about his proposed reform of social security, including preserving its benefits and potentially lowering the payroll taxes that support the system. The intent of putting more money in workers’ pockets without sacrificing social security benefits seems to be the goal here.

On the surface, these pledges sound attractive. But it is important to toil at what these changes might mean, both short term and long term.

How eliminating taxes on tips could affect workers

A large amount of the restaurant, hospitality, and service industries are made up of workers who solely rely on tips for their livelihoods. Under the current system tips are treated as income exactly like wages. Trump’s plan to make tips tax free would mean servers, bartenders and other tipped workers would keep more of their earnings.

For example, a waiter who makes $200 in tips in one shift may have some of that now subject to tax, based on their income bracket. Since tips wouldn’t be taxed anymore, workers would be able to take home the whole $200 in their pocket. This would mean fewer deductions and smaller refunds for many.

But tax free tips could have other unintended consequences. Employers may try to adjust wages downward, knowing their employees are taking home more in tips. The other question is how this would impact on reporting requirements and the potential of some enterprises to use the system to their advantage.

Social Security reforms: What’s at risk?

The biggest worry about Trump’s tax promises is its impact on Social Security. Payroll taxes are deducted from our paycheck so that when we retire, we receive social security funds. Trump has suggested cutting payroll taxes, meaning workers may receive more money in their paychecks now. But, the big question is what this would mean for the future of social security.

Tax cuts can reduce the amount of revenue that goes into funding social security, which can raise concerns about the program’s long term sustainability. If not enough money is invested, fears are it could lead to cuts in benefits or rising retirement age. Workers near retirement may be anxious that they will receive the benefits they have been paying into for years.

However, Trump has promised to protect social security benefits, so this may involve finding other ways to fund it. This means cuts to other parts of government spending, or changing how social security is run.

What’s at stake for American workers?

Trump’s tips, overtime, and social security tax promises have both potential upsides and downsides. It sounds good for tipped and hourly workers to keep more of their hard-earned money. While these changes will have positive short term effects, the long term ramifications, especially related to social security, need to be weighed carefully.

For more details about any changes in social security, visit.