USDA confirmed the new 2025 COLA figures for the 48 contiguous States, D.C. and U.S. territories, but how much will that be in 1 year for SNAP?

SNAP benefits will increase in the 48 contiguous States, Alaska, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. However, Food Stamps will decrease in Hawaii for the second year in a row.

The thing is the maximum amounts will be updated on October 1, 2024. So the September payments for SNAP will remain the same. Let’s have a look at the annual increase in Food Stamps.

SNAP benefits increase in the 48 contiguous States

Some recipients may be eager to know about the Food Stamps increase that USDA has announced. However, it could be a great disappointment because benefits will just increase by 1 dollar per month. Here are the maximum amounts and the maximum boost per month and year.

8 members: $1,756 = 5-dollar boost

7 members: $1,536 = 4-dollar boost

6 members: $1,390 = 4-dollar boost

5 members: $1,158 = 3-dollar boost

4 members: $975 = 2-dollar boost

3 members: $768 = 2-dollar boost

2 members: $536 = 1-dollar boost

1:members: $292 = 1-dollar boost

Each additional person: $220

Therefore, there will be a maximum boost worth $60 per year if you are receiving the maximum SNAP amount for 8. It will be a maximum boost per year of just $48 if you are 7 or 6. Households of 5 can get up to $36 extra per year. If you are 4 or 3, up to $24. Families of 2 or individuals can get 12 dollars extra in 12 months.

Whether you qualify for the maximum amount for SNAP or not, here is the full payment schedule for October if you live in the 48 contiguous States, Hawaii or Alaska.

Alabama: October 4-23

Alaska: October 1

Arizona: October 1-13

Arkansas: October 4-13

California: October 1-10

Colorado: October 1-10

Connecticut: October 1-3

Delaware: October 2-23

Florida: October 1-28

Georgia: October 5-23

Hawaii: October 3-5

Idaho: October 1-10

Illinois: October 1-10

Indiana: October 5-23

Iowa: October 1-10

Kansas: October 1-10

Kentucky: October 1-19

Louisiana: October 1-23

Maine: October 10-14

Maryland: October 4-23

Massachusetts: October 1-14

Michigan: October 3-21

Minnesota: October 4-13

Mississippi: October 4-21

Missouri: October 1-22

Montana: October 2-6

Nebraska: October 1-5

Nevada: October 1-10

New Hampshire: October 5

New Jersey: October 1-5

New Mexico: October 1-20

New York: October 1-9

North Carolina: October 3-21

North Dakota: October 1

Ohio: October 2-20

Oklahoma: October 1-10

Oregon: October 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days

Rhode Island: October 1

South Carolina: October 1-10

South Dakota: October 10

Tennessee: October 1-20

Texas: October 1-28

Utah: October 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: October 1

Virginia: October 1-7

Washington: October 1-20

West Virginia: October 1-9

Wisconsin: October 1-15

Wyoming: October 1-4

What is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food. Although SNAP is a federal program, it is administered by state agencies through local offices. You may qualify for SNAP if you meet certain income and resource requirements.

To participate in the SNAP benefits program, the composition of your household must meet specific requirements. The definition of household includes everyone who resides under the same roof as you and who buys and prepares food with you. If you do not have a permanent residence, you may be eligible for SNAP even if you have no fixed address, no place to sleep, and no place to prepare your meals. Generally, you are not considered to have a permanent residence if you do not have a fixed place to spend the night or the place you spend the night is a temporary room in: