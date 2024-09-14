No Content Available

Receiving a new monthly payment from the Social Security Administration (SSA) can be a great help, especially if you’re struggling to make ends meet. The Agency has scheduled a total of 6 payments for the month of November.

However, these Social Security payments are available only to those who have applied for and received approval. In fact, payments will be made for citizens receiving SSI, SSDI and retirement benefits.

Social Security unveils who can receive 2 payments in November

In reality, some U.S. citizens will receive two direct payments from the Administration in November, both on the same day.

Therefore, there will not be a first and second payment, as they will be made simultaneously. According to the Social Security schedule, eligible citizens could receive two checks on November 1, 2024.

Please note that Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their payment from the federal government on November 1. Since November 3 falls on a weekend, the retirement or SSDI payment will also be moved up to November 1. Therefore, if you are entitled to both Supplemental Security Income and retirement or SSDI, you will receive this double payment.

Social Security and SSI on November 2024

Please note that SSI (Supplemental Security Income) is intended only for citizens with low income, little or no resources, and who are disabled, blind, or over 65 years of age.

In addition, you must be receiving Social Security payments on the 3rd of each month. To qualify, you must have been receiving retirement benefits or SSDI since before May 1997.

As for the amounts, SSI can be about $698 on average and the average retirement check is worth $1,920. The maximum amount for retirement is $4,873 and SSI can give recipients up to $943 for individuals and $1,415 for eligible married couples.