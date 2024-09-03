Those already enrolled in the program from NY can get up to $500 extra

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the United States government’s largest current initiative to help people who are struggling to afford food each month. It spans every state in the country, and includes attached territories such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

If part of your income comes from food stamps, you’re in luck. People who are already enrolled in the program in New York will be able to get an additional up to $500 in the coming weeks.

Extra SNAP benefits for United States citizens

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has launched a new initiative called “Money in Your Pockets”, which seeks to deliberately increase the benefits that city residents get, including the SNAP program.

As detailed on the program’s website, the goal is to “provide financial assistance to low-income residents to help meet basic needs such as food, housing and utilities”.

Since the start of the Adams administration, New York residents have saved nearly $4.3 billion through the Cash Assistance program, the program’s website states.

The local government is implementing an increase in benefits for those who already get SNAP. Recipients could get an extension of their help ranging from $270 to $500 per month, earmarked for the purchase of eligible food. In addition, a 50% discount will be offered on the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.

How the SNAP program works in New York

You have the ability to apply simultaneously for Cash Assistance, SNAP and Medicaid through a single Cash Assistance application through ACCESS HRA. If you qualify, you will get your benefits within 30 days. In some cases, you may be eligible for SNAP even if you are not a U.S. citizen. In addition, you can authorize someone else who knows your family situation to apply on your behalf.

Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin, Senior Advisor to the Mayor of New York, highlighted the importance of the “Money in Your Pocket” initiative by noting that “government works best when it works for the benefit of the people we were elected or appointed to serve.” According to Lewis-Martin, this new measure is designed to ensure that New Yorkers get all the benefits and services they are entitled to and deserve, reflecting the Adams administration’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

The initiative not only seeks to optimize access to these resources, but also plays a crucial role in building a more affordable and equitable city. By expanding available benefits and facilitating access to key programs such as SNAP, Cash Assistance and Medicaid, the program aims to ease the economic burdens of the neediest residents and promote greater social equity.

In addition, the measure underscores the Adams administration’s effort to address inequities and improve living conditions in the city. By ensuring that New Yorkers get the support they need to meet basic needs, the administration demonstrates its commitment to social justice and the sustainability of the community at large.

In 2023, approximately 1.71 million New York City residents benefited from the SNAP program. This figure reflects New Yorkers’ significant reliance on this food assistance program, designed to support low-income families and ensure access to essential foods.

The high number of beneficiaries underscores the importance of the SNAP program in the daily lives of many New Yorkers, underscoring the need to continue and strengthen this type of government support. These benefits not only help meet basic needs, but also play a crucial role in the fight against food insecurity in one of the world’s largest cities.

So if you need food support and you live in the United States, the SNAP check is one of the helps you can apply for from the government.