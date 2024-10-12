Many low-income families rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to afford basic groceries each month. Recipients in 23 states can be eligible for up to $291 in SNAP benefits, that are expected to deliver next week. With food prices rising, this monthly assistance is crucial so that people and families can meet their nutritional needs. For those who have been waiting for their benefits, knowing when and how payments are received can make a big difference.

How SNAP payments work

While the payment schedule for some other federal benefits like Social Security has a standardized format, SNAP is different — each state manages its own SNAP payment schedule. So the date you will actually receive money will vary depending on where you live. Benefit payments are loaded directly onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which means it’s quick and easy to access your benefits. Once the money is paid, your state will process it, and it’ll be available immediately without a waiting period.

Next week recipients in 23 states can receive up to the maximum monthly amount of $291, depending on factors like household size and income. It’s important to remember that the day you get paid doesn’t depend on how much you qualify for, so whether you’re eligible for the maximum or a smaller amount, your payment date will follow your state’s schedule.

Which states are issuing payments?

Here are the 23 states that will be issuing SNAP payments during the coming week:

Alabama : October 4 to 23

: October 4 to 23 Delaware : October 2 to 23

: October 2 to 23 Florida : October 1 to 28

: October 1 to 28 Georgia : October 5 to 23

: October 5 to 23 Indiana : October 5 to 23

: October 5 to 23 Kentucky : October 1 to 19

: October 1 to 19 Louisiana : October 1 to 23

: October 1 to 23 Maine : October 10 to 14

: October 10 to 14 Maryland : October 4 to 23

: October 4 to 23 Massachusetts : October 1 to 14

: October 1 to 14 Michigan : October 3 to 21

: October 3 to 21 Mississippi : October 4 to 21

: October 4 to 21 Missouri : October 1 to 22

: October 1 to 22 New Mexico : October 1 to 20

: October 1 to 20 North Carolina : October 3 to 21

: October 3 to 21 Ohio : October 2 to 20

: October 2 to 20 Pennsylvania : October 3 to 14

: October 3 to 14 Puerto Rico : October 4 to 22

: October 4 to 22 Tennessee : October 1 to 20

: October 1 to 20 Texas : October 1 to 28

: October 1 to 28 Utah : October 5, 11, and 15

: October 5, 11, and 15 Washington : October 1 to 20

: October 1 to 20 Wisconsin: October 1 to 15

If you live in one of these states, check your state’s specific payment date to see when your money will arrive. If you‘re not sure, you can always check your EBT card balance using your state‘s SNAP app or by stopping by a retailer that accepts SNAP.

Eligibility and how to check if you qualify

To qualify for SNAP, there are income and resource requirements, which vary by state. In general, your household income is generally under a specific amount according to the number of people in your family. It also includes consideration of employment status, dependent care costs and living expenses in addition to income.

If you are not currently receiving SNAP but think you might, your first step is to apply through your state’s official SNAP office. The applications are usually available online and you will need to submit documents that show your household income, expenses and other relevant information. Some state sites also have pre-screening tools that allow you to get an estimate of whether you might qualify.

How to access your SNAP benefits

Once your state issues your SNAP payment, it is loaded onto your EBT card. It’s easy to check your card balance; most states have online portals or mobile apps that will allow you to check your benefits. If your state does not currently offer an app, you can check your balance by calling the customer service number listed on the back of your card or at any participating retailer.

To use your benefits, simply present your EBT card at the store, just like you would with a debit card. SNAP can be used to buy eligible food items, including fresh produce, dairy products, meat, and bread. However, it cannot be used for non-food items, alcohol, or prepared foods from restaurants.