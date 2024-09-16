To receive stimulus checks in some states, citizens must meet these requirements

Some U.S. citizens may soon be able to receive a new stimulus check, which will represent significant financial relief. However, it is important to meet certain eligibility criteria to receive this payment.

At this time, payments from the new stimulus check are scheduled to reach households in Montana. Although other states may implement similar benefits in the future, only Montana has official information about this program.

Recipients of this stimulus check could receive up to $675, which will provide considerable relief to many households in need, as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

Which U.S. citizens will be able to receive the stimulus check?

Stimulus Check

To receive the stimulus check in Montana, you must meet certain requirements. First, you must own a home in Montana. In addition, you must have paid your property taxes in 2023. Only if you meet both of these criteria will you be eligible for the stimulus check.

The maximum amount of the check is $675. This means that it is not possible to receive a check for more than this amount. However, you can receive the check for the total amount of property taxes paid, as long as it does not exceed $675. Thus, if your total property taxes are less than $675, you will receive a check for that exact amount. Therefore, the check may be for up to $675, or the amount of property taxes paid, whichever is less, subject to a set maximum limit.

In order to receive this maximum, it is important to keep these requirements in mind:

Own a home in Montana.

Have paid property taxes in 2023.

How do I get reimbursed for this stimulus check?

To qualify for the stimulus check rebate, you must meet several requirements previously mentioned, plus one additional one: you must have resided in Montana for at least seven months of the year 2023.

During that period, you must have paid property taxes for your primary residence. The rebate will only be granted under these conditions, as the stimulus check actually represents a refund of the property taxes on your home.

Remember that only one refund can be obtained per household. Stimulus checks can be applied for until October 1, 2024, so there is still time to apply for the stimulus check for your home.

How to obtain a stimulus check in the United States?

The federal government has currently authorized three rounds of Economic Impact Payments (stimulus checks) through the IRS to help Americans achieve a stable financial base. Individuals receiving the first two payments may not need to take any further action to receive the third payment.

Due to the new income limitations, some people will not be eligible for the third payment even if they received the first or second Economic Impact Payment or claimed the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit.

In general, someone is eligible for the third Economic Impact Payment in the following cases:

If they are a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident.

If they are not a dependent of another taxpayer; and

If they have adjusted gross income (AGI) less than the following: $150,000 if you are married filing jointly or filing as a qualifying widow or widower; $112,500 if filing as head of household; or 75,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status.



Payments will be reduced above the adjusted gross income amounts. This means that individuals will not receive a payment if their adjusted gross income exceeds the following:

$160,000 if married filing jointly or filing as a qualifying widow or widower;

120,000 if you file as head of household; or

80,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status.

Unlike previous rounds of Economic Impact Payments, families will receive a payment for all dependents claimed on a tax return, not just qualifying children under age 17.