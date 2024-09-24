Have you ever thought of being a part of a company that’s shaping the future? The world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, is looking to hire technicians, that too with impressive salaries—up to about $127,500 per year. This is an amazing chance for talented professionals to join a fast-growing business that is known for its innovative edge.

Join us as we discuss the ins and outs of these new technician b, including job requirements, employer expectations, and the application process.

What are the job responsibilities?

Below are some of the things you should expect if you are planning to apply for any of these jobs. Here’s a rundown of the main responsibilities:

Project management: You will be overseeing many different projects for Tesla’s Controls, Test, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering departments. This involves monitoring time, money and other resources to ensure that each work done is in accordance with the standards of Tesla.

Cross-functional collaboration: You will be collaborating with other departments such as design, safety, quality, operations, maintenance, etc in order to complete projects. It is a position that demands good communication skills and the capacity to interact with others from various divisions.

Risk management: Risk management is one of the key responsibilities; the identification of risks that may affect the time, cost, and scope of the project. Such risks can occur at any time and you have to be able to predict them and work with other teams to address them.

Data analysis: Knowing and using data analysis and visualization tools will be important to monitor the progress of the project and make the right decisions.

Ensuring quality and safety: Safety, quality, and documentation are crucial aspects of this position. This means that you will have to meet Tesla’s high standards of project management in every way.

Who Is Tesla looking for?

Tesla has always been quite picky with employees and this position is not an exception to the rule. They are looking for people who are proactive, have an interest in technology, and are willing to embrace a challenge. Here’s a breakdown of the qualifications you’ll need:

Degree in engineering or equivalent experience: A strong educational background in engineering is desirable however practical experience is crucial.

Internship or work experience: Prior experience in a production or manufacturing environment is preferred, particularly if you have worked with capital equipment or in New Product Introduction(NPI).

Communication skills: The communication with the technical and non-technical staff must be coherent. You will be converting detailed project status into short and simple messages for the team members and other stakeholders.

Organizational skills: Being a Technical Program Manager you will be required to work on multiple projects, manage them effectively and meet multiple deadlines.

Strong work ethic: Tesla appreciates action-oriented employees; those who have a growth mindset, and are open to feedback.

Compensation and benefits

Unlike other companies, Tesla not only provides a decent salary but also numerous benefits that make the company’s employment package attractive. Here’s a look at what you can expect as a full-time Tesla employee:

Medical, dental, and vision plans: Employees can select the health plan that requires a $0 payroll deduction for them to enroll.

401(k) with employer match: Tesla also provides a retirement savings plan where the company contributes an equal amount to the employee’s savings to plan for their future.

Paid time off and holidays: Full-time employees are entitled to paid vacation, sick time and paid holidays to help employees balance their work and personal life.

Employee stock purchase plan: This program enables the employees to buy Tesla stock and get an opportunity to invest in the future growth of the company.

Additional benefits: Additionally, Tesla offers its employees family-building benefits such as fertility, adoption, and surrogacy, as well as other programs such as commuter, weight loss, and even pet insurance.

How to apply for a Tesla technician job

Applying for a job at Tesla is quite easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Visit Tesla careers website: Go to the Tesla Careers page and browse the available positions.

Search for technical program manager roles: To search for technician jobs, go to the search bar and type in technician jobs.

Submit your application: Select “Apply” and fill out the application form, provide the requested personal and professional details, etc.

Interview process: If they select you, you may undertake phone interviews, technical tests and face-to-face interviews.

Tesla’s new technician roles offer an annual salary of up to $127,500 and are a great chance for anyone wishing to progress within the company. Are you looking for a new job that will test you and offer you a great opportunity? Then do not hesitate and submit your application.

Looking to start or change your career? Visit to find out your dream job.