Social security serves an important role when it comes to planning retirement. For most people, it is a fundamental part of their financial security once they leave the workforce. The choices that you make regarding when and how you take your Social Security benefits will have a major impact on what your future holds.

A strategic decision or an uninformed decision could be the difference between retiring in relative comfort or barely getting by. If you want an easy way to maximize your Social Security benefits and boost your retirement savings, then this article takes you through five surprising yet effective tips from the experts on how you can manage the system to get those checks rolling in.

Social Security is more flexible than you think

Social security isn’t just a one-size-fits-all program. Depending on your personal situation, you may not even be aware that there are various ways to take advantage of your benefits. Most retirees inaccurately claim too early because they believe that they have no other options. Did you know that waiting to take social security benefits can increase those payment amounts dramatically?

For each year after full retirement age that you delay drawing your checks, your monthly checks could go up by as much as 8%, all the way to age 70. If you’re in good health and can anticipate a longer retirement, putting it off could be one of the best decisions you ever make.

Maximize by working longer or increasing your earnings

Your 35 highest earning years are used in calculations for social security benefits. In other words, if you worked for fewer than 35 years, that could drop your monthly benefit considerably. Work a few more years if your income today is better than it was during the earlier phases of your career. If you have 35 working years, more high income years in your record could move your benefit higher. This is particularly useful for individuals who have begun working late in their lives or who had low income years in the beginning.

Consider the impact of taxes on your benefits

Most retirees discover, to their surprise, that a part of their social security benefits may be taxable. If you earn above a particular limit you may pay tax on up to 85% of your social security benefits. Using income from other sources such as part time work or retirement accounts can put you over this limit. Planning ahead may help you pay less in taxes. Managing your withdrawals from your retirement accounts like IRAs or 401(k)s can go a long way in helping you keep more of your benefits.

Coordinate spousal benefits for the best outcome

Spousal strategies present additional possibilities for married couples to increase their social security benefits. You may qualify for spousal benefits, which permit one spouse to begin drawing benefits on the other spouse’s earnings record. For instance, if one spouse made substantially more than the other, the lower earning spouse may be eligible to receive a spousal benefit which could be as high as 50% of the higher earner’s benefit. But there’s more: Higher survivor benefits are also possible if one spouse delays their benefits after full retirement age.

Don’t forget about disability or early retirement options

Social security isn’t just for people retiring at the full retirement age of 67 (most people). If you develop health problems or disabilities you do not expect, you could qualify for Social Security disability benefits before you are at the expected retirement age.

Likewise, a number of people decide to retire early and collect social security at age 62. If you are claiming before full retirement age, then you will get less from your benefit, but if your life expectancy or health condition indicates that you will not benefit from waiting, then this may be the right move for you.