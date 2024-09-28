Colorado residents can access a refund of up to $1,112 through the Property Tax, Rent and Heating Credit (PTC) program, administered by the state Department of Revenue.

This benefit is targeted to low-income individuals, seniors and people with disabilities, and is available to applicants regardless of whether they have a Social Security number.

Its goal is to help eligible residents with expenses during the coldest months of the year, which are upon us, with the support of a $7 million fund. To qualify, applicants must be year-round Colorado residents who are at least 65 years old, or for surviving spouses age 58 or older, or any age if disabled.

Who is eligible for payment of the 1112 Stimulus Check?

Eligibility for the Colorado property tax, rent and heat rebate (PTC) program is determined primarily on the basis of annual income and certain living expenses. For applicants filing a single return, income cannot exceed $18,026, while married couples filing a joint return must have income below $24,345. This criterion ensures that the benefit is targeted to lower-income individuals and families, helping to ease the burden of housing and heating-related costs, which can be especially burdensome in cold climates like Colorado’s.



Another key requirement to qualify for the rebate is that applicants must have resided in the state of Colorado for all of 2023. This means that those who have not lived in the state for the entire period will not qualify for this support. Continuous residency during the year is a crucial factor, as the program is designed to provide assistance exclusively to Colorado residents facing economic hardship related to rent, homeownership and heating costs. In addition, applicants must have incurred one of these expenses, which reinforces the program’s targeting of those who truly need this relief.



An additional aspect that limits program eligibility is that beneficiaries must not have been claimed as a “dependent” on another person’s federal income tax return. This means that individuals who are claimed as dependents by another taxpayer cannot apply for the refund themselves. This requirement ensures that the program reaches financially independent individuals, who are responsible for their own housing and heating expenses, and not those who are included in the financial support of another person.



Colorado’s PTC program is carefully designed to assist low-income individuals and couples facing high living expenses related to property, rent or heat. With clear income, residency and tax status requirements, the program ensures that support reaches those who need it most.

Deadlines for the submission of PTC applications

For applications received prior to December 10, full reimbursement is issued as a lump sum payment beginning January 2025. For applications received before December 31, 2025, full refunds are paid 10 weeks after receipt (12 weeks if by paper check).

Applicants can track their status through the Colorado Department of Revenue‘s online portal , for which a username and password are required. New users will need to register to access this feature.

For further assistance, you may contact the Colorado Department of Revenue at (303) 238-7378, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Additional information on PTC refunds

The address on the PTC application must match the address on the Colorado driver’s license or ID. If a change is necessary, residents should contact the Division of Motor Vehicles or update their information online to avoid delays.

For those who do not have a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), an Alternate Identification Number may be requested when applying for a refund.





















